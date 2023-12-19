Highlights Leeds United could struggle to keep hold of star player Crysencio Summerville in the January window due to interest from Premier League clubs.

Summerville's performances have been a standout for Leeds this season, with 16 G/A contributions in the Championship so far.

And Summerville himself has been tipped to win the Championship player of the year award, should he see the season out at Elland Road.

Leeds United could have a difficult time trying to keep hold of star player Crysencio Summerville during the January window, as his scintillating form in the Championship has alerted Premier League sides, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Summerville resisted the temptation to leave Leeds during the summer window, with the Whites having waved goodbye to a number of top talents. United have benefitted as a result, with Summerville's performances having been some of the best in the division so far this season.

And as a result, Jones has warned Leeds supporters that top-flight clubs might look to tempt the attacker away when the window opens next month.

Summerville standout man for Leeds in Championship

Given the turnover of players Leeds suffered in pre-season, there were concerns about their ability to compete in the Championship this time around. Eyeing up an immediate return back to the first tier, the West Yorkshire outfit turned to experienced gaffer Daniel Farke, whose start to life at Elland Road has caught the eye.

Leeds are well in the mix to challenge for automatic promotion this season, having started the campaign in fine form. While automatic promotion might be slipping away from them, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town having carved out a healthy gap, Leeds have a strong chance of competing in the playoffs.

And it's been in no small part down to the role adopted by the 'outstanding' Summerville, who despite interest from Premier League clubs in the summer, has stuck around and shone under Farke. The 22-year-old has already notched up 16 G/A contributions in the second tier, illustrating his productivity in attack for Leeds.

But such has been the Dutch winger's strong form, there are claims that Premier League sides could return for him in January.

Summerville target for Premier League sides in January

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that interest in Summerville has picked back up in recent weeks, with Bournemouth, Burnley and Everton all said to be keeping tabs. The journalist went on to claim that other Premier League sides were tracking his progress, but had not yet lodged interest.

It comes amid speculation around Summerville's future, with Jones himself telling GIVEMESPORT last week that the ex-Feyenoord man is likely to be presented with a big opportunity in the Premier League, either during the January window or at the end of the season.

Crysencio Summerville 2023/24 Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 20 Minutes 1,593 Goals 10 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0

When quizzed once again on the Summerville situation, Jones was full of praise for the attacker's performances and even hinted he could be in line to win the Championship player of the season award. However, recognising this strong form will only serve to attract yet more interest, the transfer insider did suggest Leeds could face an uphill battle to keep hold of him when the window opens next month.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reliable reporter said:

“He's having a great season and at this rate, I think he’d be a contender for player of the season, not just at Leeds, but across the Championship. So there's no way that Leeds want to lose him, especially in this sort of form, but unfortunately, this is also the sort of form that alerts clubs in other leagues, higher leagues, who wonder whether he could actually spark the difference for them too.”

Summerville has chance to kick start Leeds' promotion campaign

As things stand, despite the best efforts of Summerville and Co., Leeds find themselves 10 points off the top two in the Championship. Missing the chance to cut the gap this weekend, Leeds failed to beat Coventry City at Elland Road, after second-placed Ipswich had dropped points themselves.

It might not matter too much though, as Leeds do have the chance to claw back some ground on the automatic spots this weekend, with Ipswich the visitors to Elland Road. In what promises to be one of the Championship games of the season, realistically Leeds need a win to keep their hopes of finishing inside the top two alive.

Should they prove successful, it means heading into Christmas the gap will be just seven points, which equates to a three-match swing. Further Championship outings follow before the new year, with Preston North End the opponents for United on Boxing Day, before a visit to West Bromwich Albion follows on the 29th of December.

Leeds will bring in the new year with the visit of Birmingham City at Elland Road, before Peterborough United await in the third round of the FA Cup. But if Leeds are to be successful in any capacity this season, keeping hold of Summerville could prove crucial.