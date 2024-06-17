Highlights Brighton have made the first move to secure Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville impressed in the Championship and he could be hoping to make the move back to the Premier League.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring the young winger, making the transfer an open race.

Liverpool are interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville ahead of the summer transfer window, and Brighton & Hove Albion have now opened talks to secure his signature, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch star enjoyed an impressive 2023/2024 season in the Championship with Leeds, hoping to help them gain promotion back to the Premier League. The Yorkshire outfit fell short, losing in the play-off final, and the young winger might be hoping to find himself a move to England's top flight.

Brighton Enter Talks for Liverpool Target

Romano has now confirmed that Brighton have made the first move to secure the Liverpool target...

"Understand Brighton have made contact to start talks over Crysencio Summerville deal. Not an easy one with many clubs keen but #BHAFC have started initial talks to explore this possibility. Liverpool and Chelsea have been monitoring him in recent months, still open race."

Separate reports have suggested that Arne Slot, who was recently appointed as Liverpool manager, is a huge fan of Summerville and wants to bring him to Anfield this summer. With Leeds failing to gain promotion to the Premier League, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Summerville actively push for a move back to the top flight.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds could demand between £30m and £40m for the winger, a fee which would have been higher had they gained promotion.

Crysencio Summerville 23/24 - League Stats Statistics Summerville Appearances 41(2) Goals/Assists 19/9 Shots per game 3 Key passes per game 2.6 Dribbles per game 2.3 Overall rating 7.65

Brighton have now made the first move to secure his signature, which might kick the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, who are both interested in Summerville, into gear. The 22-year-old might not be a priority target for the Premier League duo, but he could be a cost-effective option while also being a player who is yet to reach his full potential.

Summerville flourished in the second tier of English football, especially in comparison to the campaign he had in the Premier League, but he's gained valuable experience at a young age since then.

Liverpool Eyeing Defensive Reinforcements

Pacho and Inacio are admired

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool could look to add another defender to their ranks after losing Joel Matip at the end of his contract. Jarell Quansah has come on leaps and bounds since bursting onto the scene, becoming a regular last season, but the Reds won't want to heap too much pressure on him at a young age.

Journalist Jacobs has confirmed that Liverpool have scouted Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, while Willian Pacho is another player that the Merseyside outfit admire.

