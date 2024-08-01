Highlights West Ham United close to completing transfer for Leeds star Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville to head to USA for West Ham tour after medical to integrate with his new teammates.

West Ham also in talks for Niclas Fullkrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham United are close to completing a deal for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, with the player on his way for a medical, Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have agreed a deal with the Championship outfit for the 21-year-old Dutch winger that could total £34million if all add-ons are met, with an initial £25million fee.

Summerville had been with his Leeds teammates in Germany on their pre-season tour ahead of the new season, but he is now en route to undergo a medical to become Julen Lopetegui's fourth summer signing at the London Stadium.

Summerville to jet out to USA for West Ham tour

West Ham in USA until next week

The Irons are out in the USA for their pre-season tour currently and are due to be there until the beginning of next week, but the club are putting plans in place for Summerville to join them across the pond.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday morning, Sky Sports reporter Sheth shared an update on the transfer and revealed the plan for once a deal is officially completed.

"Yeah, this one is almost done now. West Ham United have agreed a deal with Leeds United over the signing of Crysencio Summerville. "As we record this, we think he's on his way now even for a medical with West Ham United. I think West Ham United are at their pre-season tour in the United States until the early part of next week, and even though there's not much time between now and the end of that tour, it's still hoped that West Ham United can get everything done with Crysencio Summerville that he can actually after that medical is sorted, after those personal terms have all been finalized, he'll fly out to the United States for a however short period of time, but to be involved with his new teammates and just get acclimatized and integrated into that first team squad. "But that one looks really, really close now."

Crysencio Summerville's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =5th Goals 20 1st Assists 9 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 3rd Match rating 7.62 1st

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Crysencio Summerville won the Championship Player of the Year for 2023/24.

West Ham in Advanced Talks for Fullkrug and Wan-Bissaka

Tim Steidten pushing ahead for more transfers before the season starts

In addition to bringing in Summerville to bolster the attacking department this summer, West Ham are also in advanced talks to sign Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund after talks with Aston Villa for Jhon Duran stalled.

The German striker is open to the move to the London Stadium and a deal is now in it's final stages between the two clubs.

West Ham are also in advanced talks with Manchester United about the signing of full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after they saw a move for Noussair Mazraoui collapse as he wants to move to Old Trafford himself.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.