Highlights West Ham set to sign Crysencio Summerville today, adding to the additions of Maximilian Kilman and Luis Guilherme.

The Dutchman is keen to move to the London Stadium and will sign a five-year deal.

West Ham not giving up on Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal, with Manchester United identifying a replacement.

West Ham United, in a bit to boost their options in attack, are under the assumption that Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville will put pen to paper on the contract today after completing his medical for the east London-based outfit, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Julen Lopetegui, in his first summer at the club, has been one of the busier managers in the English top flight, landing deals for former Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Maximilian Kilman and winger Luis Guilherme, formerly of Palmeiras.

That hasn’t stopped the Spaniard from re-entering the market for extra firepower, however, and alongside Niclas Fullkrug, who has been offered a £96,000-per-week deal, Summerville’s form has put him on the radar of many Premier League outfits – West Ham included.

Summerville To Sign West Ham Contract

‘Medical done, just waiting to review all contract details’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Summerville, 22, has completed his medical and is set to sign on the dotted line today as West Ham makes, yet another, standout addition.

“West Ham also expect Crysencio Summerville to sign his contract on Saturday. Medical done, just waiting to review all contract details in order to get it signed this weekend. Summerville, Guido Rodriguez, Niklas Fullkrug are set to join if all goes to plan.”

The Dutchman - previously described as 'unstoppable' - played a starring role in Leeds’ Championship campaign last time out, notching 19 goals and a further nine assists in 43 league outings. Overall, the glittering winger plundered a more-than-impressive 21 goals and 10 assists.

Also admired by Newcastle United, the lure of Premier League football is, seemingly, too enticing for the Feyenoord graduate, with him keen to join the London Stadium outfit this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Summerville is the youngest ever Leeds player to score in four consecutive Premier League outings.

Previously, talkSPORT had revealed that West Ham were set to pull out of the race to sign the 22-year-old thanks to not being willing to fork out Leeds’ asking price. That no longer seems to be the case, however, but how Summerville will fit into Lopetegui's plans remains to be seen.

For the majority of 2023/24, the Rotterdam-born talent played on both flanks, though he was stationed on the left more often than not. Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, two of the club's star men, often shared that spot last term.

Summerville, Kudus, Paqueta - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Summerville Kudus Paqueta Minutes 3,526 2,488 2,638 Goals 19 8 4 Assists 9 6 6 Shots per game 3 2 1.4 Key passes per game 2.6 0.8 1.4 Dribbles per game 2.3 3.8 1.3 Overall rating 7.65 7.23 7.04

West Ham ‘Not Giving Up’ on Wan-Bissaka Deal

Red Devils have already lined up replacement

Not only is Lopetegui keen to bolster his front line, but with Vladimir Coufal now 31 years of age and not getting any younger, the former Real Madrid chief is also looking to upgrade on the Czech Republic international.

As such, according to Romano, West Ham are not giving up on striking a deal with Manchester United over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the Red Devils ready to sign Noussair Mazraoui as soon as the Englishman - one of the best right-backs in the top division - departs.

Wan-Bissaka has agreed personal terms on a five-year deal in the capital, but the current stumbling block in West Ham’s pursuit is thanks to the gap in valuation between the two parties, which Lopetegui and his entourage will be hoping can be resolved promptly.

Initially, the aforementioned Mazraoui of Bayern Munich was their priority target in that area. The Morocco international’s preference to move to Manchester rather than London, however, prevented a deal coming to any sort of fruition for the Hammers.

All statistics per WhoScored