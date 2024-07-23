Highlights Premier League interest grows for Leeds winger Summerville, with West Ham and Fulham now in the mix.

West Ham United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, and Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has now confirmed that Fulham are also in the race to secure his signature.

After an impressive season in the Championship, Summerville could be searching for a way back to the Premier League. The Whites failed to gain promotion to England's top flight, and Summerville might be hoping to take the next step up his career, with a host of clubs keen on the Dutch winger.

Leeds could struggle to keep hold of their man with Premier League clubs beginning to show an interest, but the Yorkshire club certainly won't allow him to depart on the cheap after receiving a hefty fee for Archie Gray.

Fulham Now in the Race for Summerville

Newcastle, West Ham, Villa, and Palace are keen

According to a report from Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Fulham are now showing initial interest in Summerville, while West Ham are also keen on the Dutchman. The Hammers have held "initial discussions" with Leeds over a potential deal, but there is currently a big gap in their valuations.

Separate reports have also claimed that Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle are also admirers of Summerville and could step up their pursuit in the summer transfer window, with Leeds set to demand in the region of £40m to allow him to depart.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =5th Goals 20 1st Assists 9 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 3rd Match rating 7.62 1st

Summerville moved to Leeds back in 2020, joining the club from Feyenoord having failed to make an appearance for the Dutch outfit. The 22-year-old didn't set the world alight in the Premier League, but his 2023/2024 campaign in the Championship showed he's now starting to adapt to English football.

It's not only English clubs that are showing an interest in Summerville this window, with French outfit Rennes now set to make an effort to prise him away from Elland Road. He'd undoubtedly be a smart signing for multiple sides, and with West Ham already holding talks, they'll be hoping to convince Summerville to make the move to London.

Summerville Could be Eyed as Kudus Replacement

The West Ham star is attracting Saudi Arabian interest

According to TEAMtalk, Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are planning a huge offer to sign both Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta during the summer transfer window. The Hammers will undoubtedly be desperate to keep both at the club, but a monster bid could tempt them into making a sale.

Summerville could be eyed as a potential replacement for either player, with the Dutch winger capable of playing on either side of attack. Paqueta and Kudus have both featured out wide during their time at West Ham.

