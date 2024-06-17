Highlights Liverpool are interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Crysencio Summerville is likely to leave Leeds United this summer and Liverpool are interested in signing him.

Summerville first made the move to Elland Road from Feyenoord’s academy in 2020. A year later, he made the move into the first team and has gone on to make over 80 appearances for the club in three seasons.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a wide player this summer as they prepare for life under new head coach Arne Slot. The Dutchman took charge at Anfield earlier this month following the departure of long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp.

Summerville 'wanted' by Liverpool

Forward is expected to cost in the region of £30 million

Summerville - described as being "unplayable" by Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson - has emerged as a player of interest for Liverpool, according to Jacobs. The journalist claims a fee in the region of £30-35 million could be enough to land the player in the upcoming window, although other clubs could join the race if they fail to land their pimary targets.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is very likely that Summerville departs Leeds. Liverpool are interested in him and there’s a real feeling that £30-35 million might be good enough, even though Leeds’ valuation might be slightly higher. "We may see a domino effect as well. You’ve got a lot of clubs in the market for Michael Olise, like Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City. Those who miss out on Olise may realise that Summerville is an excellent option at half the price of Olise’s release clause."

Last season, Summerville made 49 appearances for Leeds across all competitions. He scored 21 goals and registered 10 assists in that time, helping the club to the play-off final before they were narrowly beaten by Southampton at Wembley.

Liverpool 'interested' in Bundesliga forward

Maximilian Beier has impressed at Hoffenheim

Elsewhere, another forward Liverpool could potentially turn their attention to is 21-year-old Hoffenheim star Maximilian Beier. Reports have emerged linking the Reds with the youngster in light of uncertainty surrounding the future of Darwin Nunez.

According to German outlet BILD (via SportWitness), Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are among the Premier League clubs keen on signing Beier. He is also attracting interest elsewhere in the Bundesliga with title winners Bayer Leverkusen also credited with interest in the forward.

Maximilian Beier's 2023-24 Bundesliga stats Appearances 33 Goals 16 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,435

Beier last signed a contract extension with Hoffenheim in October last year and his new deal runs until the summer of 2027. The article claims he has a release clause believed to be €32.5 million, but it will be reduced by €2.5m every year.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.