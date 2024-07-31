Highlights West Ham in advanced talks for Summerville, personal terms expected to be smooth sailing.

Summerville impressed at Leeds, with West Ham hoping to secure him as primary target.

"Unplayable" winger Summerville could be moving to London Stadium soon.

West Ham United are now in advanced talks to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, with personal terms not expected to be a problem, according to

Summerville is coming off the back of an impressive season with Leeds, but he failed to help them gain promotion back to the Premier League. As a result, he could be seeking a move in the summer transfer window, and West Ham are now pushing to secure his signature.

West Ham in Advanced Talks for Summerville

Personal terms won't be a problem

"West Ham United in advanced talks with Leeds United over signing of winger Crysencio Summerville. West Ham hopeful they can strike a deal for player emerging as primary target in that position. Personal terms not expected to be a problem."

Summerville, described as 'unplayable', could now be heading to the London Stadium. It's been reported that Leeds could demand in the region of £40m for Summerville, and West Ham now appear close to striking an agreement with the Championship side.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =5th Goals 20 1st Assists 9 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 3rd Match rating 7.62 1st

With Summerville's contract expiring in 2026, Leeds are in a reasonably strong negotiating position, but it was always going to be difficult to keep him at the club after failing to gain promotion from the Championship. A player of his calibre will be desperate to ply his trade in a top league, so turning down a move to West Ham could be difficult for the 22-year-old.

Whether Summerville would come in and be a guaranteed starter remains to be seen considering West Ham have the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, and Jarrod Bowen in attack.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Summerville has 25 goals in 89 appearances for Leeds United in all competitions.

West Ham Submit Improved Offer for Todibo

It's another loan bid

According to reports in Italy, West Ham have submitted another offer to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. The centre-back prefers a move to Juventus, but the Hammers aren't giving up with their pursuit after presenting another loan bid on improved terms.

It would be an impressive pickup if West Ham can convince Todibo to sign on the dotted line at the London Stadium, but it won't be easy to beat Juventus in the race. The lack of European football could cost them, while they have already secured the signature of Max Kilman.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-07-24.