Highlights Aston Villa are aiming to bolster their forward line in the upcoming transfer window and have shown interest in Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds however, have no intention of selling Summerville, considering his importance to the team's bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Unai Emery has also targeted a Serie A star to be aid his front line with Jhon Duran not cutting it in the English top tier.

Aston Villa are hoping to enrich their forward line in the upcoming January transfer window and journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT why Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville would be a ‘really good fit’ for Unai Emery’s system.

This season’s surprise package have enjoyed a fruitful first half of 2023/24 and are currently sitting in third spot, having defeated both Premier League behemoths Arsenal and Manchester City along the way.

Albeit with just 19 games played, the Villans have mounted a genuine title challenge and could use the upcoming January transfer window to add someone of Summerville’s ilk to their attacking roster as they look to achieve the unthinkable.

Leeds have no intention of selling Summerville

Despite having the likes of Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey at his disposal, it seems as if Emery is keen to strengthen even further with Summerville being tracked ahead of the winter window opening, per Fabrizio Romano. He took to social media to report that several clubs, including Villa, are keeping an eye on the situation as we edge closer to the impending window. The Italian journalist did insist, however, that his employers have ‘no intention’ of selling him given his importance to the Yorkshire-based outfit.

Vincent Kompany was eager to see the Rotterdam-born ace strut his stuff for his Burnley side upon their return to the Premier League this season, but his side's £20 million approach was duly snubbed by Leeds on Deadline Day. The Whites were keen to retain their star players in a bid to earn automatic promotion back to the Premier League and Summerville has played a crucial part in attempting just that.

Crysencio Summerville - 2023/24 Season Statistics (as of 28/12/23) Competition Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Championship 21 11 6 5 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

A few months down the line after Burnley’s interest and the 22-year-old Dutchman has turned into a key asset for Leeds in their Championship campaign, notching 11 goals and six assists in 21 outings, predominantly from the left-hand side of Leeds’ front three. His rich vein of form has piqued the interest of Villa it seems, though journalist Ben Jacobs did tell GIVEMESPORT, back in October, that Summerville himself was keen to see out the rest of the campaign in England’s second tier.

Paul Brown on Villa’s interest in Summerville

When asked whether there was any interest from Villa’s side for either Summerville or Samuel Iling-Junior, Brown suggested that strengthening in that position is, most likely, one that they are monitoring. Claiming that it’s tricky to understand the profile that Emery and his entourage are keen on landing, the reliable journalist claimed that the links to Iling-Junior may not be as serious as first thought, with Villa merely understanding that he is available, rather than showing any concrete interest.

He says that Summerville would be a ‘really good fit’ for the Premier League side seeing as he is keen to make his mark on the English top flight, though he did admit that Leeds will be trying their best to retain his services beyond the January transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said…

“Yeah, I think that wide forward position is one that he probably is looking at. It's difficult to know exactly the profile of the player given the type of formation that Aston Villa have been playing and the roles that people like Bailey and Diaby have been playing – it’s tricky to find players that exactly fit into that. “Iling-Junior is somebody that Villa have had their eye on. I'm not sure how serious it is, to be honest. From the conversations I've had, I think it's more just a situation they've become aware of because the player is going to be available. “Summerville, I find very interesting because I actually think he'd be a really good fit for Aston Villa and I think that this is going to be someone that could really make a name for himself in the Premier League within the right system. Obviously Leeds don't want to hear anything about that right now, but it'll be a difficult rumour to keep quiet I think in January.”

Emery targets Watkins back up in January

It’s all well and good seeing Watkins make goalscoring look like second nature, but there are worries surrounding Emery’s second choice going forward given that Jhon Duran, who was signed from Chicago Fire for £18 million back in January 2023, is nowhere near as rampant in front of goal when deputising for the free-scoring Englishman. The importance of Watkins cannot be understated given he has notched 17 goal contributions (9G, 8A) in 19 domestic apperances since the current campaign got underway.

As such, Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley spoke to GIVEMESPORT in early December and revealed that a new striker is now at the top of Villa’s priority list in the coming months, with the club plotting a move for former Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham, as reported by Football Insider. The report suggests that the now-Roma forward, who has totted up 36 goals and 12 assists for the Italian capital side in 107 games, could return to Villa Park either in the winter window or next summer.