Key Takeaways Jota scored his sixtieth Liverpool goal on his 100th appearance.

Liverpool really ought to have won this game by a bigger margin.

But arguments over whether Crystal Palace should have had a penalty.

Diogo Jota was the match winner as Liverpool narrowly defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. Palace's Daniel Munoz didn't anticipate Cody Gakpo's run, with the Dutchman quickly centering the ball into the path of Jota, who got in front of Trevoh Chalobah to poke home with the outside of his right boot. The early goal sucked the life out of the home crowd, as Palace were unable to retain possession amid Liverpool's high press.

Despite Palace's insipid first-half, it was the home manager Oliver Glasner who was probably the happier of the two managers, as Arne Slot would have hoped Liverpool would have taken a few more opportunities to go further ahead. As the second half progressed, Glasner would no doubt have been frustrated at his side's inability to string anything more than three or four passes together. Slot too, may have felt equal irritation that Liverpool did not put the game to bed.

Palace got a foothold into the game in the second half, calling upon Alisson Becker to make several saves. Although checked, there were big question marks over whether Palace should have had a penalty when Virgil van Dijk impeded in the penalty area. Then Eberechi Eze had a great opportunity to level, but he fluffed his lines, leaving Liverpool thankful for the final whistle.

Crystal Palace Statistics Liverpool 5 Shots on target 4 4 Shots off target 12 31 Possession (%) 69 4 Yellow Cards 2 3 Corners 8 7 Fouls 15

Match Highlights

Crystal Palace Player Ratings

Dean Henderson - 6/10

An afternoon where the Englishman needed to be continually diligent, but was a little sloppy at times with the ball at his feet, but did make a few decent saves.

Trevoh Chalobah - 5/10

Caught somewhat flat-footed for Liverpool's opening goal, when at first he looked favourite to reach the ball first before Joto. Perhaps still finding his feet after injury.

Marc Guehi - 6/10

Palace needed his leadership to stay in the game in the first-half, but there is an argument he is not reaching his previous form amid speculation about his future, as well as no longer having the reassurance of Joachim Anderson next to him, who was sold to Fulham.

Maxence Lacroix - 5/10

Under a lot of pressure and with Liverpool's high press, he was guilty of giving the ball away at times putting his colleagues under further pressure.

Daniel Munoz - 4/10

Despite Palace's good early start, Munoz was caught out by Cody Gakpo's run which led to Diogo Jota giving Liverpool the lead. His misery was complete after being taken off after 18 minutes for what appeared to be a hamstring strain.

Adam Wharton - 5/10

Looked a little out of his depth as he, along with his midfield colleagues, struggled to get a kick, but this is probably more a reflection of Liverpool's aggressive pressing and Palace's lack of confidence. Taken off with half and hour to go.

Jefferson Lerma - 6/10

Chasing shadows early on as Liverpool dominated the ball, but improved in the second-half.

Ismaila Sarr - 6/10

Sloppy on the ball at times, which was not helpful for Palace given they had so little of the ball. Although he did raise the home crowd's spirit by testing Alisson on the stroke of half-time.

Tyrick Mitchell - 5/10

Never really in the game as at times the fixture played out more like a defence versus attack drill. When he was in the final third he too often than not chose the wrong option.

Eberechi Eze - 5/10

Not his unusual influential self and clearly misses his old sparring partner Michael Olise in attacking areas of the field. The first-half was particularly challenging for him, although to his credit he did come to life in parts of the second-half.

Eddie Nketiah - 4/10

Really starved of service in the first-half, which reduced him to more like a spectator than a goal threat for the home side. Did finally get fed through mid-way through the first half but shot straight at Alisson when he probably ought to have scored.

SUB Nathaniel Clyne - 5/10

The former Liverpool man came on for Munoz at right wing-back after only 18 minutes.

SUB Will Hughes - 7/10

Came on to replace Wharton in midfield, and got on the ball giving a good account of himself to make him perhaps Palace's best player.

SUB Daichi Kamada - 5/10

Came on to late to make an impression.

SUB Jean Philippe Mateta - 5/10

Showed plenty of physicality as Liverpool lost their momentum and Palace hauled their way back into the game.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker - 6/10

A very comfortable first-half for the Brazilian shot stopper, as Palace could not get near the Liverpool goal, but showed his class by making a sharp save from Sarr on the stroke of half-time. He pulled his hamstring late on and had to be replaced.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Got on the ball throughout the game as he looked to probe Palace with this wide range of passing.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Another player who enjoyed a leisurely first half, but had to be on his guard in the second half as Palace got some momentum.

Virgil van Dijk- 7/10

Given the utter dominance in possession from Liverpool, the big Dutchman was barely tested by Palace. The second half was a different matter and Liverpool needed his leadership.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6/10

Had a couple of efforts on goals to try and net for the first time since 2018. A solid performance but was rarely tested.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Relatively assured performance from Jones before being replaced late on.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Once again looked comfortable on the ball, driving on in the first-half to create a very presentable chance to Jota.

Alexis MacAllister - 5/10

Gave the ball away uncharacteristically occasionally in the first half, but as ever, always looked to get on the ball and make things happen, but not his usual self, and was taken off at half-time.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Always lurking with intent, his mere presence on the field kept Palace guessing, but quiet by his standards.

Cody Gakpo - 8/10

Looked sharp and hungry, made his assist for Jota look simple as he ran down the right wing and put it nicely into his teammate's path. His passing and running meant he was a constant thorn in Crystal Palace's side.

Diojo Jota - 7/10

Marked his one hundredth game in a Liverpool shirt with his sixtieth goal for the club as he took Gakpo's cross first-time to poke home low. Although he did miss a very presentable chance to make it two before half-time.

SUB Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Replaced MacAllister at half-time, but wasn't able to infleunce the game as Palace came back into it.

SUB Vitezslav Jaros - 6/10

The Czech keeper came on to make his Liverpool debut in goal after Alisson came off injured.

SUB Luis Dias - 6/10

Late replacement for Mo Salah, but not able to make a notable impression.

SUB Andy Robertson - 6/10

Came on late and he was looked upon to steady the ship.

SUB Waturo Endo - 5/10

Came on too late to make an impression.

Man of the Match

Cody Gakpo

The Dutchman looked a cut above the rest with purpose and pace in attacking areas. His run and cross for Jota to open the scoring in the first-half was played to perfection, as he continued to cause Crystal Palace serious problems throughout the afternoon. Skillful, yet willing to work hard for his side, Gakpo is no doubt a popular player to his manager Arne Slot and will be getting plenty of minutes as Liverpool continue to challenge both Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title. The only thing missing from his performance was perhaps a goal, but it helped Liverpool gain another victory.