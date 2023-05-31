Crystal Palace could turn to Jack Clarke as their Wilfried Zaha replacement, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Clarke has enjoyed a successful season at Sunderland, but Jones believes the tricky forward could be set for a Premier League switch this summer.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Jack Clarke

According to reporter Alan Nixon (via Football League World), Crystal Palace are just one of the current Premier League sides monitoring the progress of Sunderland's Clarke.

After a stellar season in the Championship, where Clarke helped the Black Cats to a top-six finish, it's rumoured the York-born star could be on the move once again.

Clarke only arrived at Sunderland permanently last summer, having spent the previous season with the then League One outfit on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Penning a four-year deal with the Wearside club, Clarke shone for Tony Mowbray's men, but could be about to leave the Stadium of Light for pastures new.

The report suggests Crystal Palace and Brentford are both circling around the talented forward, with the former eyeing him up as a direct replacement for the outbound Zaha.

What's more, Crystal Palace could bag themselves a bargain if the story is to be believed, as £10 million is the current fee being touted for the 22-year-old attacker.

What has Dean Jones said about Clarke to Crystal Palace?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones was steadfast in his praise for Clarke, insisting he would be a success at Crystal Palace, should he join the Eagles this summer.

On the former Spurs man, Jones said: "I think Crystal Palace are always in the market for that emerging exciting talent and I think Jack Clarke, is unsurprisingly linked given that he fits the mould in that sense.

"I'm not sure how likely it is that he actually lands at Crystal Palace because I think that there is clarification yet to be made over Wilfried Zaha, however unlikely that might look.”

What would Clarke add to the Crystal Palace ranks?

A large part of the reason behind Sunderland's success during the 2022/23 season, Clarke consistently tore defences to shreds, primarily operating off the left-hand side.

While he is capable of playing on both wings, the right-footed forward enjoys cutting in onto his stronger foot and found joy in front of goal from that side too.

Clarke finished the campaign with an impressive 24 G/A contributions to his name, notching that tally up during a remarkable 50 appearances (Transfermarkt).

Averaging just shy of one G/A contribution a game this season, there is nothing to suggest Clarke wouldn't be able to step up and perform for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.