Crystal Palace are interested in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Eagles could end up making a move for him this summer.

Jones has also described the 22-year-old as "one of the best talents" to come out of the Blues and thinks he just needs the right manager to get his career back on track again.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to the Evening Standard, Palace are one Premier League club who have Hudson-Odoi on their radar.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest are also thought to be keen on the England international, so the Eagles face competition for his signature.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, but things did not go too well, so he may prefer to stay in the Premier League this time around.

In total, the Chelsea man was only able to make seven starts in the Bundesliga, as per Transfermarkt. He currently earns £120,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, according to Spotrac.

What has Dean Jones said about Callum Hudson-Odoi and Crystal Palace?

Jones thinks Hudson-Odoi could become an option for Palace if Wilfried Zaha does not return to Selhurst Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They have to have options in case Zaha does not come back. We'll have to see how that unfolds over the next week or two, but Hudson-Odoi has so much to offer still in the Premier League. I think people have either forgotten or don't realise just how good Hudson-Odoi was coming through as a teenager.

"He was one of the best talents Chelsea have ever produced in their academy. He would decide games on his own week in, week out, and for all the talent that they had coming through that have actually gone on to make it, Hudson-Odoi was the standout as they were all growing up. That hasn't gone; that's still in him. He's probably just lost a bit of confidence, probably needs a manager to guide him properly.

"So Hudson-Odoi, whoever ends up getting him, whether it's Nottingham Forest, Palace or Fulham, I think is going to have a player with real, real burning desire to actually make next season their season."

Who else are Crystal Palace interested in?

In terms of attackers, the reliable Fabrizio Romano recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Palace are keen on Flamengo’s Matheus Franca and have already made an offer for the player.

Everton's Demarai Gray is another name that the Eagles appear to have on their radar as well, with the MailOnline reporting that they have stepped up their interest in the winger.

Palace and Roy Hodgson will be desperate for Zaha to sign a new contract and stay in south London. He has been such an important player for the Premier League outfit down the years. In total, the Ivory Coast international has made 458 appearances for the club (via Transfermarkt).

However, Palace are clearly at the point where they have to start thinking about life after him.