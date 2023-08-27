Crystal Palace could be in the market for a new striker this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight to GIVEMESPORT about a potential deal for Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Eagles have limited options in attack as it stands, but there’s not long left in the transfer window.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Latest

Palace’s lack of genuine striker’s could be about to become more of an issue, with RB Leipzig pushing to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Bundesliga club have seen two bids rejected for the forward, who was left out of Palace’s game against Arsenal on Monday night, as per the Evening Standard. The report also claims that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Mateta, meaning Palace could be in the market for a replacement over the next few days.

Wilfried Zaha also departed this summer, leaving after his contract expired back in June. Although not an out-and-out striker, Zaha offered a genuine goal threat from out wide. The Ivorian winger scored 90 goals and provided 76 assists in a Palace shirt, as per Transfermarkt, so Roy Hodgson will undoubtedly be looking to replace his goals before the window slams shut.

Now, journalist Jones has spoken about Palace’s striker situation, giving his verdict on Iheanacho.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace and Iheanacho?

Jones has suggested that Iheanacho would be a fantastic addition for Hodgson and his recruitment team. The journalist adds that the Eagles need a player of his calibre to get into the box and score goals. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Iheanacho would be a fantastic get for somebody like Crystal Palace. They're actually opening up teams quite well and they're getting into good goalscoring situation. Ayew is a really important player under Roy Hodgson, he really likes Ayew. He gets the ball across the box regularly, and you need someone finishing them off. Sometimes Edouard can get there, sometimes he can't.

“Iheanacho has that instinct around the box that I think could really pay off for Crystal Palace. He's always had that knack of finishing off chances and smelling where the danger is. I think Hodgson would really like to have a player like that coming through the door so if Leicester become open to the idea of it, and Palace can force it, then it could be a really good addition."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Crystal Palace?

Signing a striker doesn’t appear to be the only priority for Palace at the moment. According to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Palace are keen on signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The England international is pushing to leave the club, with Nottingham Forest also interested. Another player Palace could be considering is Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, but journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, believes there is little chance of that happening this summer.