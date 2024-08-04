Highlights Crystal Palace are embarking on their first full season under Oliver Glasner.

Odds from various bookmakers favor Palace finishing in the top 10.

With key signings like Riad and Kamada, Crystal Palace may improve on last season and finish 9th in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace will be entering their first full season under Oliver Glasner in 2024/2025, and considering the run of form that they found under the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager towards the end of last season, there is hope among fans that a run at the top 10 and potentially European football could be on the cards, with 38 games for Glasner to produce the goods for the side from South East London.

However, with arguably the Eagles' best player Michael Olise having been sold to Bayern Munich in this summer transfer window, there is also a gaping hole in the side's attack that Glasner will need to fill as quickly as possible to achieve any lofty goals the side have in mind.

Premier League Campaign

Odds on finishing Top 10

Palace finished the 2023/24 season in 10th place on 49 points, just above their rivals Brighton. After Glasner took over as Palace manager, the Eagles rose to fifth-best on the form charts just behind Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Where the Eagles finish this season all depends on how consistent they can remain over 38 games, but the current available odds from the likes of Unibet, BetMGM and BetUK appear to favour a finish in the top 10, which all three are offering at 7/5.

The likelihood of Palace winning the Premier League are low, and bet365 is currently offering 300/1 on the Eagles to achieve that feat. However, they aren't looking like relegation favourites either, with bet365 offering 9/1 on that outcome.

Crystal Palace Premier League Finish Odds Unibet BetMGM BetUK Top Four 25/1 25/1 25/1 Top Six 12/1 12/1 12/1 Top Ten 7/5 7/5 7/5

Palace Picks

Goal Scorers, Request a Bets and Transfers

On top of where Palace are likely to finish this season, SkyBet are also offering 'Request A Bet' options across the season for the Selhurst Park side.

One of the more intriguing options is Crystal Palace to finish in top half, Jean Philippe Mateta to score 15+ league goals & Eberechi Eze to assist 10+ league goals.

With Mateta having scored 16 times in the Premier League in 25 games for the Eagles last season and Eze having assisted four, this looks like an outcome that could potentially come to pass. Adam Wharton to assist 7+ league goals at 11/10, Daniel Munoz to score 5+ league goals and Mateta to score 20+ league goals are also options that SkyBet are offering.

With the lingering question marks surrounding Eze and where he will be playing this season, talkSPORT Bets has odds on where the player will land, with Tottenham looking like the current favourites at 1/1, Arsenal at 3/1, Manchester United at 12/1, Liverpool at 12/1 and any club from Spain, Italy, Germany or France at 12/1.

Eberechi Eze Next Club Odds Tottenham 1/1 Arsenal 3/1 Any Spanish Club 12/1 Any Italian Club 12/1 Any German Club 12/1 Any French Club 12/1 Manchester United 12/1 Liverpool 12/1

Prediction

League Position, Domestic Cups and Top Goalscorer

Although the Eagles have sold Olise and there are reports of clubs looking to take Eze off their hands, the South East London side have already been active in the transfer market, having brought in Chadi Riad for £12 million and Daichi Kamada on a free transfer.

One of the biggest issues that affected the squad in the 23/24 season was the lack of depth beyond the starting 11, and with a couple more key signings (with Ismaila Sarr looking likely), the Eagles could remain more consistent over the season and improve on their 10th place position from last term.

We predict that Crystal Palace will finish 9th in the Premier League, with Jean Philippe Mateta being their highest goalscorer for the season across all competitions.