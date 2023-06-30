Crystal Palace could sign Arnaut Danjuma as the ideal Wilfried Zaha replacement, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Zaha's future at Selhurst Park remains uncertain, but Danjuma has been tipped as his potential successor at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Arnaut Danjuma

It's been a turbulent 18 months for Danjuma, who went from the brink of a Champions League final with Villarreal, to playing a bit part role in one of Tottenham Hotspur's worst seasons in recent memory.

Having shone for the La Liga outfit since joining from Bournemouth in 2021, the Dutch international was rewarded with a move to Tottenham, joining on loan in the 2023 January window.

It's safe to say the move didn't go to plan, with Danjuma managing just 12 appearances during his short stint in north London (Transfermarkt).

As a result, Tottenham didn't act on the move and they don't appear to be interested in making the loan permanent, meaning a question mark hangs over Danjuma's head.

However, according to a report by MailOnline, the tricky winger could be offered a route back into the Premier League, with Crystal Palace one of the sides currently showing an interest.

It's claimed that Crystal Palace view Danjuma as the ideal summer acquisition, especially if the Eagles end up losing starman Zaha.

What has Michael Bridge said about Danjuma to Crystal Palace?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Bridge admitted Danjuma was the ideal fit for Crystal Palace, should the south Londoners sanction a move.

On the 26-year-old, Bridge said: "He's going to make a decision over the next few weeks. He needs to speak to Villarreal about whether he goes back on loan again or if it is on a permanent deal.

"If it was permanent, I think it would be around £20 million to £25 million. But ultimately, I think at a club like Crystal Palace, he could do some good there. So I think that's pretty much a wait-and-see but they like their wingers at Palace and I think he's an exciting one.”

What would Danjuma offer Crystal Palace?

A dynamic attacker, Danjuma fits the typical profile of what Crystal Palace ask from their wingers, with the likes of Zaha, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze all similar players.

With Danjuma, the capital club would be getting a forward capable of not only creating opportunities for others, but also providing a threat of his own in the penalty box.

According to WhoScored, the former Club Brugge man averaged at least one shot per game in La Liga last season, indicating he can be a livewire across the attack.

Of course, harnessing that type of talent, as opposed to the form on display at Tottenham, will be crucial to Danjuma's next manager, with the Crystal Palace faithful no doubt hoping that comes at Selhurst Park.