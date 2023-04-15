Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha would "consider" a Premier League stay if the right opportunity presented itself, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Zaha is expected to leave Selhurst Park, but Jones hasn't yet ruled out the forward remaining in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Wilfried Zaha

As per a report in The Evening Standard, Zaha has rejected numerous contract offers from Crystal Palace, with a Selhurst Park exit appearing the most likely outcome at the end of the season.

Despite offering Zaha an upgrade on his current £130,000-per-week contract, it's claimed the attacker is intent on leaving the club in the summer.

The report suggests some of the firmest interest in Zaha's signature is coming from Saudi Arabia, where a potential move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could be in the pipeline.

Al-Nassr are one of three Saudi Arabian sides reportedly eyeing up a surprise move for Zaha, who is set to turn 31 years old in November.

It's suggested in the report that Zaha would be open to switching the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League, with the prospect of becoming the next big-name player to join the division now of interest to the 30-cap Ivory Coast international.

However, Zaha is also attracting interest from across the continent, with reigning Serie A champions AC Milan one club claimed to be courting the winger.

What has Dean Jones said about Zaha's future?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted interest from Saudi Arabia in Zaha was legitimate, but also hasn't ruled out him staying in the Premier League just yet.

On the 30-year-old, Jones said: "Most of the genuine options that I've heard are from Saudi Arabia, but then there are also opportunities for him, potentially, in France and in Italy.

"Obviously, the opportunity for a big payday here at this stage of his career is something that he's going to consider, but Zaha is still a serious football player and somebody that wants to be competitive.

"So I think that if the right Premier League move did open up, I do think he would consider it."

How has Zaha been performing for Crystal Palace this season?

Despite Crystal Palace's troublesome campaign, unsurprisingly Zaha has still managed to drop plenty of strong performances for the club, with WhoScored ranking him as their fourth-highest regular starter.

Zaha has notched up an impressive average rating of 6.79 in the Premier League this season, with only Joachim Andersen, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise ranking higher.

However, his season looked as if it may be cut short recently when the ex-Manchester United man picked up a nasty-looking groin injury.

But reports since have suggested Zaha may make a return before the end of the campaign, meaning he could still play a major part in what looks like being his final Crystal Palace season.