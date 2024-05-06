Highlights Crystal Palace made Premier League history by beating Manchester United, adding pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Olise shined with a brilliant performance, scoring two goals, showcasing a level of play United desperately need.

United's dismal performance was highlighted by weak defending and lackluster attacking, missing their injured captain Fernandes.

Crystal Palace made Premier League history by beating a depleted Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Monday night. The Eagles put four past the visitors to add further pressure onto Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils went into the game with five academy products on the bench, including three who had yet to make an appearance for the first team. They were also without captain Bruno Fernandes, who missed his first ever professional club game through injury. They came up against a Palace side who were on the up under new manager Oliver Glasner, having been unbeaten in their previous four.

It was the in-form side who took the initiative thanks to some brilliant footwork and abysmal defending. Frenchman Michael Olise picked up the ball just inside his own half and beat both Eriksen and a reckless Casemiro with ease before slotting past Andre Onana under no pressure inside the penalty area.

Olise should've made it two, but his close range effort was blocked by teammate Jean-Philippe Mateta. The striker made up for it by finding his ninth goal in 11 games under his new manager with a thumping strike after gliding past Jonny Evans with ease.

Tyrick Mitchell was able to tap home a third before Olise grabbed his second after Casemiro embarrassingly lost the ball in his own corner for the hosts to ensure Palace completed their first ever Premier League double over the 20-time Champions of England.

A couple of disallowed goals were all the visitors had to offer in what was one of their worst performances of the season. No doubt their much changed line-up will be used as an excuse, but showcases like this will only support Erik ten Hag's doubters.

Key Match Statistics Crystal Palace Stats Manchester United 42 Possession 58 10 Shots on target 2 8 Shots off target 5 6 Corners 2 12 Fouls 7 1 Yellow cards 1

Crystal Palace Player Ratings

GK - Dean Henderson - 7/10

The foul on lead to deny United an equaliser was soft but goalkeepers are always going to be given the benefit of the doubt. Aside from that, the former United keeper had nothing to do.

CB - Nathaniel Clyne - 7/10

A solid defensive display from the former Southampton man. Given he is not naturally a centre-back, he looked good in an unfamiliar role.

CB - Joachim Andersen - 7/10

The Dane got an assist to his name but was a little clumsy at times compared to the rest of his defenders. Had a foul on Hojlund happened in the box, VAR may have opted to send him off.

CB - Chris Richards - 7/10

With Marc Guehi returning from injury, it was important for Richards to put in a strong display. He did exactly that and was rewarded by being given the full 90 minutes.

RWB - Daniel Munoz - 8/10

The combination of Munoz and Olise on the right-hand side tore United's opposite flank apart. A near perfect wing-back showing.

CM - Will Hughes - 8/10

The cries of Hughes' name rung out Selhurst Park throughout as he made crunching tackle after crunching tackle. The Englishman dominated the midfield against a fragile United side who seemed too frightened to get stuck in.

CM - Adam Wharton - 7/10

Wharton was the composed figure next to the brute Hughes. A very complimentary partnership that dominated the game in the middle of the park. At just 20, it will be interesting to see how the youngster continues to develop.

LWB - Tyrick Mitchell - 8/10

Mitchell was less impressive overall than Munoz, but he got himself a well-earned goal and caused havoc down the left.

RW - Michael Olise - 9/10

It's performances like this that show exactly why INEOS are desperate to bring this man to Old Trafford. He had Aaron Wan Bissaka on strings from minute one and scored two wonderful (if poorly defended) goals to cap a wonderful performance.

ST - Jean-Philippe Mateta - 8/10

The Frenchman continued his hot streak with a powerful finish which encapsulated his entire display. He bullied a shell-shocked United defence.

LW - Eberechi Eze - 8/10

Another solid performance from Eze. He may have been second fiddle to Olise tonight, but had plenty of moments to remind people how good he is.

Sub - Oddsone Eduoard - 6/10

Mateta's replacement was still a danger but didn't have the same level of impact with his cameo.

Sub - Jairo Riedewald - 6/10

The Dutchman came on to help Palace preseve their well deserved clean sheet.

Sub - Marc Guehi - 6/10

A timely return from injury for the Palace favourite who will be pushing to make the Euros squad this summer.

Sub - Jordan Ayew - N/A

Came on in the 85th minute and had no time to impact proceedings.

Sub - Jeffrey Schlupp - N/A

Came on in the 85th minute and had no time to impact proceedings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 4/10

Onana can hardly be blamed for the goals against him, but did little to progress the play from deep. He seems to be regressing after a decent turn of the year. Much like the rest of the team.

RB - Diogo Dalot - 3/10

Dalot has often been a player whose work ethic can't be questioned, but even he looked like he didn't want to be on the pitch tonight.

CB - Casemiro - 1/10

If there was ever a game to show Erik ten Hag must cut ties with Casemiro, it was this one. Yes, he was out of position, but the immaturity to dive in high up the pitch on multiple occasions was not the decision-making of a multi-time Champions League winner. That's without talking about his role in the fourth goal. An appalling display.

CB - Jonny Evans - 3/10

Evans was the better of the two central defenders, but that's not saying much. He was caught far too square for Palace's second and you can tell he was rusty after some time on the sidelines.

LB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 3/10

The former Crystal Palace man acted as if he wished he was anywhere other than his old stomping grounds. Olise had him on toast throughout, but the full-back wasn't helped by a lack of support in dealing with the overlapping Munoz.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 3/10

Mainoo was uncharacteristically sloppy on the ball and was overwhelmed defensively with a lack of support from his midfield partners.

CM - Christian Eriksen - 2/10

Played some nice switches of play, but it was a poor display overall on both ends of the pitch. Another individual who has lost their legs for the job asked them.

RW - Antony - 2/10

It feels harsh to rank United's attacking players, they weren't allowed to do anything of note because what was going on behind them was dismal. Out of everyone, the Brazilian was least effective.

CAM - Mason Mount - 3/10

Mason Mount was brought in from the start, but didn't take his opportunity. If anything, his performance highlighted how much United missed their captain.

LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 4/10

Garnacho was lively and showed no signs of surrendering. If only his teammates had his same spirit.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 4/10

Hojlund looked like United's biggest threat with moments of good link-up play. But he barely mustered an effort on goal. If you don't get service to your striker, he won't score.

Sub - Sofyan Amrabat - 4/10

Came on and did his usual work. Look out of place and pick up a yellow vard. Even he's admitted his time at Old Trafford hasn't worked out.

Sub - Ethan Wheatley - N/A

United had given up by the time the youngster came on with 10 minutes left.

Sub - Amad Diallo - N/A

The Ivorian must be wondering what he needs to do to get an opportunity from the start. Again left little time to do anything of note.

Man of the Match - Michael Olise

United are absolutely desperate for a player like Olise on the right-hand side. The former Reading man showed exactly what his game was all about against a sorry opposition. Some brilliant pieces of footwork, great work rate on and off the ball and a well deserved double.

When you look at Erik ten Hag's wingers this season, with the exception of Garnacho perhaps, there is no one who has come close to putting in this level of performance all season. If Marcus Rashford is watching this game from the sidelines, he needs to take inspiration from what the 22-year-old produced tonight.