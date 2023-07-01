Crystal Palace can expect Michael Olise to stay at Selhurst Park for the 2023/24 season, presenter HLTCO has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Olise has caught the eye since moving to Crystal Palace, but HLTCO doesn't think he's destined to leave the club this summer.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Michael Olise

One of the underrated gems from the 2022/23 campaign, Olise established himself as a key member in the Crystal Palace side, while eventually helping them to retain their place in the division.

A stylish player, Olise was dubbed as an 'incredible young footballer' by Jamie Redknapp during a Sky Sports broadcast in January (via Sky Sports).

The former Liverpool man said: "This boy has got so much talent, he's an incredible young footballer who glides around the pitch."

It's been quite the rise for the French youth international, who arrived at Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 from Championship side Reading.

Signed by former French international Patrick Vieira, who was the then manager of the Eagles, Olise cost Crystal Palace a respectable £8 million (BBC Sport).

But with the £47,500-per-week earner having impressed in the Premier League with the south Londoners, there is concern from a Crystal Palace point of view that he might decide to leave for pastures new.

What has HLTCO said about Olise's Crystal Palace future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, presenter HLTCO admitted that Olise would be garnering attention from other top-flight outfits, but expects him to stick around for at least one more season.

On the 21-year-old, HLTCO said: "Michael Olise is a player that really did kick on in those final few weeks of the season. He's an immense talent and someone that I would not expect to stay at Crystal Palace for any length of time.

"In relation to Michael specifically though, I think he and his representatives view Crystal Palace as the ideal place for him to stay for at least one more season, get some more Premier League experience before then potentially moving on.”

Will Olise leave Crystal Palace this summer?

Even if Olise had intentions of leaving Selhurst Park during the summer transfer window, hopes of securing a move have likely been slashed, with the attacker having recently picked up a nasty-looking injury.

It's claimed by the MailOnline that Olise suffered a grade three tear on his hamstring - one which is considered to be the most severe.

The report suggests that Olise could end up missing the start of the Premier League season, having sustained the problem while at the under-21 European Championships with France.

A major blow for Roy Hodgson's side, who will now have their fingers crossed over a swift recovery for the forward.