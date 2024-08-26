Crystal Palace have submitted an initial bid to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ahead of the transfer deadline and have agreed personal terms, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Eagles could soon bring in another forward to bolster Oliver Glasner’s attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline on 30 August, following Ismaila Sarr’s arrival earlier this month.

Palace have had a relatively quiet window, with just three new arrivals alongside Sarr, who was brought in as a replacement for Michael Olise, weeks after the Frenchman joined Bayern Munich.

Louie Moulden, Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada also arrived, with more signings expected before the window slams shut on Friday this week.

Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix could soon be brought in as a replacement for Joachim Andersen, who officially joined Fulham last week.

The Denmark international signed a five-year deal at Craven Cottage, with an option to extend for a further year, as he returned to Fulham following his loan spell in the 2020/21 season.

Palace ‘Submit Bid’ for Arsenal Star

In club-to-club talks with the Gunners

According to Romano, Crystal Palace have submitted an initial bid for Nketiah as club-to-club talks are now set to commence after the 25-year-old gave the green light to a summer move to Selhurst Park:

The England international was the subject of interest from several clubs around England and Europe, following his disappointing campaign at the Emirates last season.

Nketiah made just 10 starts under Mikel Arteta in the Premier League, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 1,072 minutes of action.

Marseille showed concrete interest in acquiring the 25-year-old earlier in the window, but the French giants were unable to meet Arsenal’s demands over Nketiah’s price and walked away from the deal.

Nketiah also looked close to joining Nottingham Forest this month after the City Ground club agreed a fee worth up to £30million, but they were unable to reach an agreement with the striker.

Since joining Arsenal’s academy from Chelsea in 2015, Nketiah has made 168 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, scoring 38 goals and registering seven assists.

Eddie Nketiah Arsenal Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 5 2 Champions League 6 1 0 FA Cup 1 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 1

Eagles Anticipate Eze Bids

From Premier League rivals

Crystal Palace are expecting late bids from Manchester City and Liverpool for their star midfielder Eberechi Eze, The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has revealed.

The Selhurst Park outfit are reportedly bracing themselves for inquiries about their 26-year-old midfield maestro, with several Premier League clubs eyeing his situation ahead of the transfer deadline.

According to Delaney, the two English heavyweights, Liverpool and Man City, are showing keen interest in Eze, who impressed for Palace last season, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 27 league appearances.

After Olise and Andersen’s departures, the Eagles will be reluctant to lose another key player in Eze and could demand upwards of £60 million for the England international late in the window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-08-24.