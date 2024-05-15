Highlights Crystal Palace faces a challenge in retaining young stars like Michael Olise and Marc Guehi this summer.

Despite interest from top clubs, Palace aim to keep at least one or two key players.

The Eagles have a talented squad that could be looked back on fondly in years to come.

Crystal Palace have already faced a tough start to their transfer window with Oliver Glasner being courted by Bayern Munich with a view to a move so soon into his Eagles career, but whilst that was turned down by the club's board, the Eagles face an even bigger test this summer in keeping their star players.

However, that might not be the easiest task in the world - with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the London outfit will have many rivals "attacking the situation" over the course of the transfer window.

Palace are sitting upon a goldmine of young, talented players who have excelled under Glasner in recent months following the sacking of Roy Hodgson from Selhurst Park. They could move on for huge fees in the summer transfer window, but it may be a task to keep hold of them all according to Romano - despite their stronghold on Glasner.

Crystal Palace: Transfer News Latest

The Eagles face a huge summer off the pitch

Michael Olise and Marc Guehi are the two main stars linked away from Palace. Olise has been touted with a move to Manchester United throughout the majority of spring, and turned down Chelsea to sign a new contract last summer - whilst Guehi has consistently been linked with a move away from south London and he is expected to be the most likely departure of the summer.

Elsewhere, Eberechi Eze was linked with a move to Manchester City last summer for a fee in the region of £65million, but the Premier League champions opted for a move for Matheus Nunes instead.

Romano: Palace Aims to Keep Stars "Won't be Easy"

Romano thinks Palace will keep hold of a couple of their stars

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, Romano stated that whilst Palace have been successful in fending off Bayern's interest in Glasner, it is a different story with players - and they will aim to keep "at least one or two" of their stars. He said, when asked about the futures of the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise:

“Yeah, they will try for sure. They will try to keep at least one or two, but they also know that it is not easy. It’s not easy because many clubs will attack the situation for players like [Ebere] Eze, we know there is a lot of interest too. “So for sure they will try. They really started when keeping the manager because there was interest in Oliver Glasner with all of the stories about Bayern, but for Steve Parish that was never the case. And so I think they will also try to keep some of their stars, but it’s not going to be that easy.”

Crystal Palace's Team Has Gone Under the Radar

Palace have been a club flush with good, young players for years

This is a side that will be remembered fondly in years to come. Palace boast some of the best young players in the division, with the likes of Adam Wharton, Guehi, Eze and Olise especially being labelled as the best at the club and some of the best in the league - whilst others such as Tyrick Mitchell, Joachim Andersen and Cheick Doucoure are all highly valued.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace's record sale is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, coming in at £50million

In a similar sense to the great Leicester team that won the Premier League against all the odds back in 2015/16, in hindsight there were some unbelievable players who won silverware that year - Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante went on to have great careers in the game beyond the King Power, whilst Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel's exploits with Leicester cannot be underestimated.

With Palace, they boast four outstanding English talents and more that are highly appreciated across the globe. Fans could look at their form under Glasner, and wondered what could have been had they not stuck with Hodgson for so long in which relegation looked a genuine possibility.

