Crystal Palace are reportedly among a host of clubs interested in bringing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back to the Premier League, as per Graeme Bailey.

The former Liverpool midfielder is currently plying his trade in Turkey with Besiktas, after his departure from Merseyside a year ago. Despite putting pen to paper on a three-year contract, however, his employers are open to a sale, and local reports claim Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of ten players who the club are keen to offload this summer.

He had previously been a mainstay with 12 seasons in English top flight football, and given the current situation in Turkey, the prospect of his return to the country is growing increasingly likely, as the transfer window ticks into its final few days.

Crystal Palace Set to Rival Premier League Opposition for Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Eagles face stiff competition in their pursuit

As revealed by Graeme Bailey, through TBF Football, Crystal Palace are among a "host of Premier League clubs" interested in a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Alongside the Eagles, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Brentford are all monitoring the 31-year-old's situation, and the race for his signature could heat up as the transfer period draws to its conclusion.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 2023/24 Super Lig Statistics Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots per 90 2.36 Crosses per 90 2.27

The top brass at Palace appointed Oliver Glasner as manager earlier in February this year, and the Austrian tactician had been quick to implement his philosophies following his arrival. Eager to develop on a 10th place finish, Glasner has earmarked several summer signings, including Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada.

Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of Glasner's midfield setup is Adam Wharton, and the 20-year-old is highly-touted for his potential, though his development could benefit with a more experienced mentor in the squad. Oxlade-Chamberlain's climb from similar top-prospect status during his early years, to eventually being a Premier League regular could make him the ideal additional element to complement Wharton in the middle of the park.

Furthermore, Oxlade-Chamberlain was previously described as "outstanding" by former manager, Jurgen Klopp, and his technical ability may be of use to a Palace side in search of more secure technicians.

Crystal Palace Expect Late Bids for Eberechi Eze

Glasner could lose another first-team star

The two stars of Palace's attacking force, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, were split up earlier this summer, with the former heading to Bayern Munich on a bumper deal worth in the region of £50.7 million. The two were especially notable for their combined threat and contributed to a large portion of Palace's goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze registered a combined 31 goal contributions in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

But Glasner may now lose both this summer, as Eze has been attracting interest from the utmost echelon of the Premier League, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool all monitoring the England international. Palace's lofty valuation reportedly deterred the Gunners, but the Eagles may be expecting late bids from the other two aforementioned clubs in the final week of the transfer window.

