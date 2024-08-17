Arsenal outcast Eddie Nketiah is edging closer to his Emirates Stadium exit this summer, according to football.london journalist Kaya Kaynak, who name-dropped Bournemouth and Crystal Palace as two potential would-be buyers.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window in terms of incomings, with former Bologna man Riccardo Calafiori and David Raya their only two major acquisitions thus far. Emile Smith Rowe is among those that have departed, however.

An area which could be improved before the end of the month, however, is in centre forward with them interested in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. Such links to other hitman paints a grim picture of Nketiah’s future at the club.

Arsenal - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Lucas Nygaard Nordsjaelland Free David Raya Brentford £27m Tommy Setford Ajax £850,000 Riccardo Calafiori Bologna £42m

Nketiah Set to Leave Arsenal This Summer

Bournemouth and Crystal interested in his signature

London-born Nketiah has become a valued member of Arteta’s squad in the capital and, in 153 outings for the Spaniard, has netted 29 strikes - but this summer inevitably marks the end of his career at the Emirates.

According to football.london, the Gunners are braced for a bidding war for the 25-year-old’s signature this summer with Premier League duo Bournemouth and Crystal Palace fond admirers of his talent.

Having emerged through the Hale End academy, the one-capped England international has struggled to assert himself as the club’s trusted No.9, having to contend with an array of strikers over the years despite Arteta describing him as a "beast".

Even last term, the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard were all ahead of him in Arteta’s pecking order, thus fuelling the fire over a potential exit before the trading period comes to a close for the forward who reportedly earns £100,000 per-week at the Emirates.

Just recently, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Nketiah is ‘very likely’ to find a new employer in the coming weeks as his 168-game stint in north London comes to an end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nketiah has not started a competitive match for Arsenal since December 2023.

According to journalist Sebastien Vidal, Sean Dyche’s Everton are also in the race for his signature, having expressed their admiration for the talisman in recent weeks with the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin up in the air.

Ahead of a potential move away, Arsenal slapped a £50 million price tag on his head with Nketiah’s sale imperative to the business that the Gunners do from here on out. It is believed that Mikel Merino’s acquisition could depend on whether the aforementioned centre forward leaves this summer.

Arsenal Keen to Sign Joan Garcia as Ramsdale Replacement

Espanyol reluctant to let him go

At the other end of the pitch, the three-time Premier League champions are keen to bolster their ranks with uncertainty looming over the head of second choice glovesman Aaron Ramsdale, who is being targeted by Southampton for a potential loan deal.

The Englishman is linked with a move away this summer and Arteta and Co are keen to get a replacement on board before the end of the month. Espanyol’s Joan Garcia has been eyed by the capital club, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview.

Garcia shone for Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympics and has, as a result, piqued the interest of both Real Madrid and Liverpool and his £21.4 million (€25m) release clause makes a deal easy to strike even if Espanyol are hesitant to let him leave.

All transfer figures per Sky Sports