Highlights Crystal Palace and Fulham have both had bids rejected by Arsenal for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe wants more game time but so far the offers have fallen short of the Gunners' £40m valuation.

Fulham are at risk of losing players such as Antonee Robinson, Berndt Leno, and Andreas Pereira after Joao Palhinha.

Crystal Palace and Fulham have both had bids rejected to sign Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

As the summer transfer window creeps toward its halfway point, Premier League clubs the nation over are starting to formulate their squads for the start of the season, and in some cases start to make their contingency plans to cope with the loss of their stars.

Two clubs who find themselves in the latter category, Crystal Palace and Fulham, are seeking to make the most of their cash injection, courtesy to each club of Bayern Munich, who purchased Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha respectively from the two clubs.

Smith Rowe Wanted by Palace and Fulham

The 23-year-old played just 19 times last season

According to Sheth, both sides have had initial price inquiries rejected for the Englishman, with Sami Mokbel also reporting that the Gunners are asking for £40m for the winger.

The Sky Sports reporter posted on Monday:

BREAKING: Arsenal reject bids from Fulham & Crystal Palace for forward Emile Smith Rowe. Discussions ongoing at both clubs over whether to go back in with improved offer. Smith Rowe wants to assess all options – regular first team football is primary motivation. read more

To many, the falloff in first-team duties for Emile Smith Rowe will have come as a disappointment, given his fantastic form in the 21-22 season that saw him net 10 times in the Premier League alone at the age of 21. However, a pesky groin injury has left him struggling for fitness across the last two seasons, and thus the Croydon-born attacker has seen his opportunities limited.

After being subject to interest from London rivals Chelsea at the start of the 23/24 season, Mikel Arteta had previously affirmed that Smith Rowe was not, in fact, for sale, despite his injury-hindered lack of minutes. However, that opinion appears to have changed, but Arteta clearly sees plenty of value in the 3-time England international, with bids below the sum of £40m not being entertained as of present.

Crystal Palace will be seeking to fill the gap left behind in their team by the outgoing Michael Olise, who has departed for Bavarian heavyweights Bayern Munich. Joining him is Fulham and Portugal man Joao Palhinha, with the Cottagers looking to bolster their attack with the funds generated by the transfer.

The saga is set to develop as the window drags on, with both sides reportedly expected to go back in with further bids.

Robinson, Leno and Pereira Linked Away From Fulham

Fulham at risk of losing key squad members

Fulham may be looking towards an attacking option in Smith Rowe so as to cover one of three potential departures this summer from Craven Cottage.

Having already lost key men in Toisin Adarabioyo and Palhinha, Marco Silva is key to ensure that they are the last big-name departures from West London this summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa starting to circle around the likes of Antonee Robinson, Berndt Leno and Andreas Pereira.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs have started to earmark Leno as the next big name to make the jump to the Saudi Pro League, whereas American left-back Robinson has worked his way onto the radars of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Creative midfielder Pereira, who joined the capital club in a £10million switch from Manchester United two years ago, is being monitored by Aston Villa - ahead of competing in the Champions League during the upcoming campaign - and La Liga giants Atlético Madrid after shining for the Cottagers last term.