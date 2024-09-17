Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are both eyeing a potential move for Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell in 2025, according to The Sun.

The England international was bombed out of the first-team squad at Stamford Bridge by new manager Enzo Maresca and told to train away from the rest of the team at Cobham as they looked to sell him during the summer transfer window.

However, no deal materialised before the window closed and a move to Turkey didn't happen either which means Chilwell now looks set to be reintegrated into the fold in west London until the transfer window opens up once again in January, where it's believed that Crystal Palace and Ipswich could be set to make a move to bolster their defensive ranks.

Crystal Palace Eye Move for Chilwell

Ipswich also want to bring Chilwell in for McKenna

Chilwell is yet to feature even for a minute under Enzo Maresca, as he was isolated from the squad and left out of pre-season preparations too with new signing Renato Veiga becoming the understudy to first-choice option Marc Cucurella at left-back despite being a regular since joining the club and being described as "exceptional".

While a move away from the club didn't materialise, Chilwell was hopeful of fighting his way back into Maresca's squad as he still has several years remaining on his £200,000-per-week contract. However, it seems unlikely that the Spanish coach is set to change his mind any time soon and the former Leicester City defender now is wary that a lack of game time could severely effect his career and England aspirations.

A move to a fellow Premier League club in January could be the ideal option and Palace boss Oliver Glasner is keen to bring in competition for Tyrick Mitchell at left-back, with the 21-cap England star a perfect option to do just that.

Ben Chilwell's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Marc Cucurella Ben Chilwell Marc Cucurella Pass completion percentage 74.5 83.1 Clearances 2.98 2.34 Shot-creating actions 2.56 2.20 Tackles 1.59 2.94 Key passes 1.26 0.94 Interceptions 1.17 0.93 Statistics correct as of 17/09/2024

Chelsea will once again look into potential moves away for the 27-year-old in January as they look to deal with their massive squad and both Palace and Ipswich could provide viable options that suit all parties.

Chilwell last featured for the Blues as a two-minute substitute in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City last season, before missing Euro 2024 with an injury. But GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Maresca could be forced to use him between now and the transfer window opening in order to give him a chance to impress other clubs and drum up interest.

Related Exclusive: What Sancho Has Done in Chelsea Training to Impress Maresca Enzo Maresca made the bold move to sign Sancho in place of Raheem Sterling and early signs are showing it's been a great piece of business

Chelsea Tipped to Sell Cole Palmer

Merson believes owners will prioritise profit over performance

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Chelsea would sell Cole Palmer if they received an offer in excess of £100million as the owners will prioritise profit over performance on the pitch.

The England star joined the club from Manchester City in a £42.5million deal last summer and turned in a stunning season to become a household name in the Premier League, penning a contract extension in the summer to reflect his new-found status as an indispensable member of the squad.

However while appearing on Soccer Saturday, Chelsea fan Merson admitted that he expected the Stamford Bridge bosses to sanction a sale if a £100m-plus bid came in for him because that's the model they want to operate with.

“If Nicolas Jackson scores 25 goals next season, they will sell him. That's their whole idea of signing these players. If Cole Palmer keeps doing what he's doing and becomes a £100million player, they will sell him. That's how it works.”

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.