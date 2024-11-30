Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are both interested in signing Lecce winger Patrick Dorgu, with the Serie A club looking for around £50 million for the youngster, according to CaughtOffside.

Dorgu has enjoyed a bright start to the new season, netting three goals in 12 appearances in the Italian top flight. This form has prompted interest from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned Spurs and Palace, as well as Chelsea, Napoli and Juventus.

Ange Postecoglou is keen on bolstering his forward line in either January or the summer, while Palace are desperate for attacking reinforcements, scoring just eleven league goals in their first 13 matches. Both London clubs have identified Dorgu as a potential option to explore and have asked to be kept informed about any transfer movement regarding the Dane.

Spurs and Palace Eyeing Dorgu

The player's entourage wants him to remain in Italy

Developing through Danish side Nordsjaelland's academy, Dorgu never managed a senior appearance for the club, and left for Lecce in the summer of 2022, at the age of 17. Enjoying his breakthrough into the first team last season, he's racked up 47 appearances for the Serie A outfit, scoring four goals.

Described as 'absolutely absurd', the 20-year-old is now consistently a member of the Denmark national team, and is highly thought of in Italy. He's also being targeted by a number of Serie A and Premier League clubs, with CaughtOffside reporting that both Tottenham and Palace are keeping an eye on him.

Lecce are said to be demanding a fee in the region of £50 million for their starlet, which could favour the English clubs courting him, despite his representatives supposedly wanting him to remain in Italy. This could mean that they engineer a move to Napoli or Juventus, or that he stays at Lecce for the time being.

Tottenham could view Dorgu as a long-term replacement for Son Heung-Min, or merely as a squad upgrade on either Brennan Johnson or Timo Werner. Postecoglou is an admirer of the Lecce man, and could push the North London club to make a move for him as soon as January.

Meanwhile, Palace haven't been impressed by Ismaila Sarr's displays in South London, and view Dorgu as a more adept potential successor to Michael Olise, who chose to join Bayern Munich in the summer.

Dorgu's Serie A Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 12 Goals 3 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 2.18 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.7

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/11/2024