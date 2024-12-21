Crystal Palace and Arsenal will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening as both sides look to continue their decent domestic form in the capital in a second meeting between the two sides this week.

Palace claimed a sensational win over Brighton last time out in the Premier League while Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners claimed a 3-2 win over the Eagles in midweek in the EFL Cup quarter-final clash.

Now both sides will go toe-to-toe in the league and with both Mikel Arteta and Oliver Glasner dealing with injuries and a busy schedule, this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up for the clash.

Crystal Palace Team News

Wharton ruled out

In a major blow for the Eagles, Eberechi Eze has been ruled out of the game with a foot problem. Glasner must continue to cope without Adam Wharton as he remains sidelined with a groin injury following groin surgery while Joel Ward is a doubt with a calf injury. Chadi Riad has featured for the Under-23's recently could come into the squad, but Daniel Munoz is suspended just as he was in midweek. Rob Holding and Matheus Franca are unavailable long-term.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Daniel Munoz Suspended 26/12/2024 Joel Ward Calf 21/12/2024 Eberechi Eze Foot 26/12/2024 Adam Wharton Groin 04/01/2025 Chadi Riad Knee 21/12/2024 Rob Holding Other Unknown Matheus Franca Groin 12/01/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner shared an update on the squad.

"We have no one back yet, but we do have one more injury, so Ebs is unavailable. “He got a hit against Brighton on his foot. He played with quite a swollen foot at the Emirates and also got the next kick there. So he is not 100%. We need every player 100% so it makes sense, we decided that he gets a rest and hopefully will be available for Bournemouth. “It doesn’t look serious, but you have to wear the boots, kick the ball and it is painful, it is not that free in terms of movement. You always feel pain when you move and then you are thinking too much about this and can't play how you can play. "We need the best Eberechi Eze he can be and therefore he has to be fit like all the other players. “And I expect Ebere to be available for Bournemouth. Of course it is important to have your team together, and we will go for getting a better result than two days ago at the Emirates.”

Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Nketiah to start

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Hughes, Doucoure, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Nketiah.

Crystal Palace Predicted Substitutes: Turner (GK), Ward (DEF), Richards (DEF), Kporha (MID), Schlupp (MID), Lerma (MID), Devenny (MID), Kamada (MID), Kporha (MID).

With Eze ruled out, that opens up a spot for former Gunner Eddie Nketiah to come into the side following his goal off the bench against his former side in midweek. Cheikh Doucoure should come into the midfield with a busy schedule and Jefferson Lerma just one booking away from a suspension. Nathaniel Clyne could come in for the suspended Daniel Munoz at right wing-back too, after youngster Caleb Kporha struggled there in the cup game.

Arsenal Team News

Calafiori set to return

Arteta has been boosted by news that Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice are expected to be available for the weekend clash after recent issues. Oleksandr Zinchenko could also return following a hamstring problem recently, but Takehiro Tomiyasu is still unavailable through a knee injury while Ben White is also a long-term absentee following surgery. Goalkeeper Neto is also available to return after being cup-tied, but he will be on the bench.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Declan Rice Knock 21/12/2024 Riccardo Calafiori Knee 21/12/2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Knee 21/12/2024 Ben White Knee 01/03/2025 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 01/01/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta dropped an update on the fitness of his squad.

"They [Rice and Calafiori] are both available to be in the squad. Zinchenko probably available as well."

Arsenal Predicted XI

Jesus to start after hat-trick

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), Kiwior (DEF), Miles-Skelly (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Partey (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Havertz (FWD), Trossard (FWD), Havertz (FWD).

After his match-winning hat-trick in midweek Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus should keep his place against the same opposition, meaning £60m Kai Havertz is benched once more. £20m man Jakub Kiwior has struggled and should be axed from the defence, while £310,000-per-week midfield duo Jorginho and Thomas Partey are likely to make way for Mikel Merino.