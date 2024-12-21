Arsenal moved within three points of the Premier League summit on Saturday afternoon as Gabriel Jesus scored twice to ensure the Gunners drove home for Christmas riding the crest of a wave of confidence. A 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park means Mikel Arteta's side are now unbeaten in their last 10 fixtures across all competitions.

In a repeat of the midweek League Cup fixture, which saw Gabriel Jesus score a hat-trick as the Gunners advanced to the semi-final stage, and the Brazilian got his final match of the week off to a flyer. Within six minutes, Mikel Arteta's side got their first goal from open play in three league games when the Jesus was alive to the situation to smash home the opener from six yards.

However, the lead would last barely five minutes before David Raya's sloppy pass into Thomas Partey gave the Eagles unnecessary wind in their sails, which they would use to perfection when Ismaila Sarr curled in the equaliser. But, where there's a Jesus, there's a way, and that was again proven in a crazy opening 15 minutes when the former Manchester City striker scored his fifth goal against the same opposition in a matter of 110 minutes.

This time, Arsenal would refuse to rest on their laurels. While a particular lowpoint came in the form of Bukayo Saka's substitution, as the Premier League's top assister looked to have picked up an injury, Kai Havertz would find a third goal in the first-half to give the Gunners a firm grip going into the break.

Although Palace found their footing at the start of the second-half, another goal from Martinelli on the hour-mark put the result out of reach. Declan Rice came on late to bring some stability to the midfield before also getting himself on the scoresheet as the visitors ran riotous in SE25.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Match Statistics Crystal Palace Statistic Arsenal 42 Possession (%) 58 14 Shots 14 6 Shots on target 6 3 Corners 3 2 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

Crystal Palace Player Ratings

GK - Dean Henderson - 5.5/10

His pursuit of dethroning Jordan Pickford as England's number one didn't get off to a very good start on Saturday evening. Before the former Man United goalkeeper could look up, he had conceded twice without making a save. Made som decent saves late on, but the damage was done early.

RWB - Nathaniel Clyne - 6/10

A very middle of the road performance, but that wasn't helped by the fact Arsenal's left flank did very little to bring Clyne into the game. Produced a perfect cross into the box at the start of the second half which should have resulted in a goal.

CB - Chris Richards - 6/10

Starting his first Premier League game of the season, it was clear the USA international was the least match sharp of the three Palace defenders. However, but for one clear mistake that allowed Jesus another run at goal, he held his own.

CB - Remy Lacroix - 7/10

Aerially superior, Lacroix got his head to the ball first twice from set-pieces and looked as assured as a prime Saliba when in possession on the ground. The only downside to his game was perhaps the fact he wasn't able to do more when afforded the opportunity in the box.

CB - Marc Guehi - 6.5/10

His bursts into midfield brought a bit of dynamism to Palace's buildup play, which was a welcome addition to a team who refused to drop deep and accept soaking up the pressure.

LWB - Tyrick Mitchell - 7/10

Assisted the equaliser with an explosive run forward. His constant pressure made him a thorn in Arsenal's most creative side, as Mitchell was able to keep Odegaard and Saka muzzled, until Martinelli grew in the game and gave him a run for his money.

CM - Jefferson Lerma - 5/10

Struggled to keep up with the pace of the game at times, ghosting for much of the evening. Contending with the likes of Odegaard in the middle of the park is never easy, and Lerma proved that, as his night finished with him having completed just 58% of his passes.

CM - Will Hughes - 6/10

Should have done better to keep Gabriel from guiding a header on to the post which led to Havertz' goal. Despite creating two big chances in the first half, Hughes was unable to win any of his duels, making for a topsy-turvy performance.

RW - Ismaila Sarr - 7.5/10

Scored the equaliser with a lovely run and shot inside from the left, before pinching the ball off of Saliba to cause more concern to the Arsenal backline. On another night, if others around him were as up for the challenge, he could have helped himself to more than just the singular goal.

ST - Jean-Phillipe Mateta - 6.5/10

Held up the ball well at times, successfully finding the target with 50% of his shots, as well as completing two driblling attempts. With all things considered, it wasn't a bad evening for the Frenchman, but he will have wanted to have a bigger say on proceedings.

LW - Daichi Kamada - 5/10

It's hard to figure out what to write for the Japanese international. He was largely nonexistent, and was the first to be hooked off in the second-half after taking just 21 touches and making 10 successful passes in a very uninspiring 60 minutes.

Sub - Eddie Nketiah - 6/10

With much of the possession being of an Arsenal persuasion, it would be unfair to rate Nketiah's performance any lower. He was good when he picked up the ball, but he had very little opportunity to do that.

Sub - Cheick Doucoure - 6.5/10

Successfully completing his first seven passes, he very quickly beat Lerma's record, and Oliver Glasner will likely be weighing up whether to start the big defensive midfielder going forward. Under Vieira, he was a stalwart signing, and Palace fans will hope he can regain that form from a couple of seasons ago.

Sub - Justin Devenny - 6/10

Just the experience of getting some first-team minutes will do the Northern Irishman a world of good. However, he played spectator for much of his cameo as Arsenal kept possession well.

Sub - Caleb Kporha - 6.5/10

Got himself stuck in and won his fair bout of duels in the process. Definitely looks like one to watch as his eagerness to get involved could serve him well going forward.

Sub - Jeffrey Schlupp - N/A

Only made four touches, and thus not worthy of being rated.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 6.5/10

He narrowly escaped punishment for a sloppy pass to Partey, but it ultimately triggered Palace’s equaliser by inviting pressure. Despite the misstep, he redeemed himself with several impressive saves throughout the match.

RB - Jurrien Timber - 7/10

It may not be his natural position, but there's no doubt Timber has done well to lock down a starting spot in the right-back berth. Defensively, he's rock solid, and going forward, he's proven to have a good cross in his artillery. Having been successful in all of his tackles, and providing three passes into the final third, it was a decent overall display.

CB - William Saliba - 6/10

He might be one of the best centre-backs in the world right now, but judging by his performance against Palace, that first statement would be deemed a bit of a joke. He was not at the races at all in south London, and was lucky to get away with one as he let Sarr pinch the ball off him on the edge of the box.

CB - Gabriel - 7/10

Mopped up after Saliba really well, helping himself to an assist at the other end - although he didn't know much about it, as the ball seemed to roll down his shirt and into Jesus' path. Did, however, pick up the first yellow card for failing to defend against Sarr.

LB - Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6.5/10

A decent showing from the youngster. At the start of the season, he could have only dreamt of starting for the Gunners, but he's made lightwork of filling in for the likes of Zinchenko and Kiwior, to the point that he may even be considered a long-term solution. Though that'll very much depend on Calafiori's performances, too.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 6/10

The Norwegian international is one of the most important players for his team in European football, and maybe the reason Arsenal struggled to perform well at Selhurst Park for much of the first-half was down to the fact Odegaard wasn't his usual self. He seemed to be missing a spark, both on and off the ball, as space was afforded in such little supply.

CM - Thomas Partey - 5.5/10

It was a disappointing performance from Partey. Though he contributed to Jesus' second goal with a well-timed assist, giving Arsenal a solid platform to build on, his overall display was marred by several moments of carelessness that invited unnecessary pressure on the defense. Despite the assist, it wasn’t enough to mask a performance that lacked control and composure in midfield.

CM - Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz was the quickest to react from a rebound to put the tie firmly in his side's grip, poking the ball home for the third of the first-half. But his role in midfield was not so convincing, as he was the first to be hooked off in the 57th minute.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Though he won't be warded the official assist, it was the Englishman's delivery into the box inside six minutes that caused Palace all sorts of problems and led to the opener. To the worrying sight of the Arsenal faithful, he was forced off through injury after 24 minutes.

ST - Gabriel Jesus - 9/10

Scored his first Premier League goal since January 2023 when he was the first to be alive to a loose ball in the six-yard box. His confidence is skyrocketing at the moment, as he then bagged himself another in the 14th minute - his fifth against Palace in just over 110 minutes of football.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Provided the cross that led to Kai Havertz' goal, and after a few attempts, started to get the better of Mitchell on the right flank, before scoring a second on the hour-mark.

Sub - Leandro Trossard - 6/10

The Gunners seemed to avoid playing the ball down the left wing, and so Trossard was left to his own devices. Because of this, there wasn't too much to note from the Belgian, although what he did do always seemed to be accurate.

Sub - Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

Winning all his tackles after coming off the bench, the Italian showed he won't need long to get to grips with the pace of the Premier League after coming back from injury. An assured performance that proved he's ready to get back to business quickly.

Sub - Declan Rice - 8/10

The second-half was crying out for Declan Rice to come on and bring some stability to the midfield. Upon coming on with just over 30 minutes to go, he did just that, and he played a key role in ensuring Arsenal faced no further complications on their road to victory by also getting in on the scoring.

Sub - Ethan Nwaneri - N/A

Only made five touches, not enough to have an impact.

Sub - Mikel Merino - N/A

Didn't play lonh enough to be judged accurately.

Player of the Match

Gabriel Jesus

With five goals in his last two games – including a brace on Saturday – Gabriel Jesus has revealed a revitalised, more confident version of himself this week. While much of the chatter around Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has centered on the need for a talismanic striker to complete the puzzle, the Brazilian is making a strong case that he could save those at the top a significant amount of money.

From pouncing on loose balls to making sharp runs beyond the last defender, the former Manchester City forward embodied everything Mikel Arteta could hope for in a frontman. Now, the challenge lies in turning this burst of form into a consistent formula for success, rather than just a fleeting hot streak.