Crystal Palace and Brighton will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon with both teams pushing for a European place next season.

The Eagles were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by basement club Southampton in midweek thanks to an injury-time equaliser from Matheus Franca, while Brighton suffered a home defeat to Aston Villa in an unfamiliar performance from Fabian Hurzeler's side.

Both sides have injury concerns coming into this game too which leaves the managers with decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Crystal Palace Team News

Richards still unavailable