John Textor’s investment in Crystal Palace has been labelled as ‘very frustrating’ for the American billionaire, who is now looking to sell his 45 per cent share and advance with an Everton takeover.

Textor himself has admitted that his failed attempt at a total buyout of Palace has led him to attempt a takeover at Goodison Park, as he has now entered an exclusivity period with Farhad Moshiri to buy the controlling stake in the Toffees.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, journalist Jason Burt suggested Textor never had a ‘huge say’ in the running of Palace, as chairman and co-owner Steve Parish has kept control of the processes ever since the American billionaire purchased a stake at Selhurst Park.

However, a recent report from The Sun suggested Textor ‘was the driving force’ behind Palace’s appointment of manager Oliver Glasner, who has impressed since replacing Roy Hodgson in charge in February.

The Austrian tactician went on to win seven out of 13 matches to secure a top-half finish but has started the 2024/25 campaign slowly, with one point from nine available.

Textor to Sell Palace Shares

After failing to take control at Selhurst Park

Burt, speaking on the Back Pages podcast, suggested that Textor was never truly welcomed at Palace and had a ‘very frustrating’ tenure at Selhurst Park:

“I think they will hope he just sells his shares and goes, basically. I don’t think he’s been somebody that was massively welcomed at Crystal Palace. “I think it's been a very, very frustrating investment for him. You know, I think he owns 45% but he's not got a huge amount of say in the running of the club. “Obviously, Steve Parish has kept control of that. And obviously, there's David Blitzer and Josh Harris as well. “So I think that's been a very frustrating period of time for him. He's tried to take control of the club and not been able to do so.”

The American billionaire has stakes in several other clubs, including Ligue 1 side Lyon, Brazilian club Botafogo, and Belgium’s Molenbeek through his company Eagle Football Holdings.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Textor revealed he has received two serious bids for his stake in Crystal Palace and said ‘we're into the final week or two of knowing who the buyer will be’.

Textor joined the board of directors at Selhurst Park in 2021 and paid almost £90million for his stake.

Man Utd ‘Monitoring’ Eberechi Eze

Release clause to reactivate next year

Manchester United are monitoring Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze as a potential arrival on the wing next summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Per the report, Eze’s release clause of £68million can be reactivated next year, providing the Red Devils with a clear opportunity to strike a deal for the 26-year-old.

Eze’s impressive form has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, but talks over his Selhurst Park exit never materialised, much to the surprise of Palace chairman Steve Parish, who revealed he was ‘astounded’ by the lack of offers for Eze over the summer.

In 31 appearances across all competitions last season, the England international netted 11 goals and registered six assists.

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.