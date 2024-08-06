Highlights Crystal Palace are eyeing Nasser Djiga as a possible Marc Guehi replacement amid fears of losing the defender to Newcastle United.

Djiga is a target for both Palace and RC Lens, who have made an offer to secure his signature.

Maxence Lacroix is another potential Guehi successor, with Oliver Glasner keen to reunite with the French centre-back.

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Red Star Belgrade and Burkina Faso ace Nasser Djiga, according to reports, as Oliver Glasner and Co fear that Marc Guehi could end his Selhurst Park stay this summer amid concrete interest from Newcastle United.

Glasner, 49, joined in February 2024 to replace the outgoing Roy Hodgson and the Eagles endured a string of impressive displays as they secured a top 10 finish – 11 points behind Manchester United.

Losing Michael Olise will be a hammer blow to the Salzburg-born tactician’s aspirations of another top-half finish next season – but it seems he has a contingency plan in place in case Guehi ups and leaves before the transfer window shuts for business.

Palace Eye Move to Nasser Djiga

Viewed as Guehi replacement

According to 226foot, Palace have submitted a bid to Red Star Belgrade for their No.24, who is valued at £4.3 million (€5m) by his Serbian top-flight employers. The centre-back’s representatives have confirmed to 226foot that Djiga, 21, has been the subject of an offer from Glasner and Co.

Alongside Palace, French club RC Lens have also lodged a proposal for the 2002-born ace. A decision over the youngster’s future is expected to be made at some point in the coming week.

A six-cap Burkina Faso international, Djiga, who has been described as 'exceptional', is solely focused on Red Star Belgrade’s Champions League play-off fixture but is actively aware of the interest in his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 75-game senior career, Djiga has notched two goals and assists apiece.

Bobo-Dioulasso-born Djiga is a lesser-known star among Premier League aficionados but does boast experience in the top level of European football having amassed six appearances in the Champions League. According to reports, Premier League behemoths Arsenal had previously tracked Djiga with a £17 million offer reportedly sent to his employers.

The 21-year-old is viewed as a direct successor to Guehi, who piqued the interest of many clubs on the back of his Euro 2024 campaign with Gareth Southgate’s England. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are genuinely showing an interest in the central defender’s signature this summer.

Maxence Lacroix Also Eyed as Guehi Replacement

Glasner keen to reunite with his former centre-back

Should Glasner and Steve Parish opt for a centre-half with more experience in Europe’s top five leagues, VfL Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix remains on the radar, particularly if former Chelsea youth prospect Guehi leaves the club after 111 games of service.

Per Football Transfers, Glasner is eager to reunite with the Frenchman, 24. The south London-based chief signed him for Wolfsburg from Sochaux in Ligue 2 in the summer of 2020 and Lacroix played a total of 36 appearances under his former boss.

Lacroix, Guehi, Andersen - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Lacroix Guehi Andersen Minutes 2,365 2,023 3,418 Goals/Assists 4/1 0/1 2/3 Pass success rate (%) 85.2 87.2 79.5 Tackles per game 1.7 1.1 1.5 Interceptions per game 0.9 0.7 1.1 Overall rating 6.71 6.55 6.88

The twice-capped France Under-20 international has just 12 months left on his £59,000-a-week contract in the Bundesliga, allowing Palace to swoop in and take advantage of Wolfsburg’s unfavourable position.

Thanks to the 6ft 3in defender’s contract coming to the end of his terms with his employers, it is believed that he could be available this summer for a mere fee of £17 million (€20m), which would be a fraction of what they’d earn from Guehi’s sale.

All statistics per WhoScored