Highlights Crystal Palace set to sign Real Betis defender Chadi Riad, with the 20-year-old already agreeing to the move.

The Eagles are backing new manager Oliver Glasner by making their first addition ahead of summer transfer window.

Palace could secure a bargain deal for Riad, with negotiations reported to be nearing completion at around £12m.

Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on Real Betis defender Chadi Riad ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Since Oliver Glasner has arrived through the door, the Eagles have drastically improved on the pitch, climbing the Premier League table under his tutelage. With the transfer window approach, it appears Palace are willing to back their new manager, closing in on their first addition just a few days after the season ended.

Palace 'Finalising' Deal for Chadi Riad

The defender has already said yes

According to Italian reporter Romano, Crystal Palace are now closing in on a deal to sign Real Betis defender Chadi Riad. The 20-year-old has already said yes to the Eagles, with the capital club now finalising the finer details...

"Crystal Palace are closing in on deal to sign Chadi Riad from Real Betis as new centre back. Understand formal proposal has been sent for €12m plus €2m add-ons, deal being finalised between clubs. Chadi Riad already said yes to #CPFC. Here we go, soon."

The young centre-back has enjoyed an impressive campaign in La Liga, and Palace could have secure themselves a bargain with a deal set to total around £12m. Riad only moved to Betis last summer after joining the Spanish club from Catalan giants Barcelona, costing just £3m at the time. The youngster initially joined on loan, but Betis had an option to secure him on a permanent deal.

Since joining Manuel Pellegrini's side, Riad has been a key figure, but Betis appear to be ready to make a quick profit on the 20-year-old defender. The Moroccan international played just once for Barcelona before moving across Spain, but he's appeared 30 times for Betis since signing on the dotted line.

Glasner arrived back in February and quickly implemented a three-at-the-back system. Nathaniel Clyne, traditionally a full-back, has predominantly played as one of the three central defenders under Glasner. Although the former Liverpool defender has done an impressive job, Palace are clearly looking to add another natural centre-back to their ranks for the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chadi Riad has averaged a pass completion percentage of 89.7%, while also managing four clearances per game in La Liga.

Marc Guehi Attracting Premier League Interest

Palace won't want to lose the defender

Palace fans with a pessimistic view might feel that the signing of Riad could signal the end of Marc Guehi's time at Selhurst Park. The England international has attracted plenty of interest in the past, and it appears that a host of Premier League clubs are monitoring him ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all keeping close tabs on Guehi, with their sources claiming that he's ready for a new challenge. If the Eagles want to progress, then bringing in players such as Riad while also keeping hold of Guehi will be imperative.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored