Crystal Palace Football Club has a long and illustrious history, with its origins in 1861. The Eagles have endured many ups and downs since then. Still, recently, they have established themselves as Premier League mainstays, and they will certainly be focused on the potential promised land of European Football in the coming season.

The South London outfit have never been far from the headlines, from a top-three finish to administration woes to cheerleaders on the pitch, a certain net-busting Ivorian, and a host of scintillating academy talents. Selhurst Park has witnessed the managerial skills of some of the sport's biggest names, with many chants created in honour of their abilities and their players.

From intriguing rivalries to passionate Palace ultras, the Holmesdale Road Stand atmosphere is not one to miss on a match day. Among the rich tapestry of Palace fan chants, few are as timeless and cherished as their roaring renditions of "Glad All Over". This iconic anthem has been integral to the club's soundscape for decades, uniting Palace supporters and igniting their passion for the club. In this article, GIVEMESPORT will delve into the lyrics of this iconic song and explore other key chants that echo around the ground each week, from the simplistic to the sublime.

"Glad All Over"

In February 1968, following a concert held at Selhurst Park by the Dave Clark Five, their hit song "Glad All Over" became synonymous with the club and has been adopted as an anthem by the supporters. It is played at the start of all home games and after full-time (when Palace win). It has now been 60 years since the song reached number one in the UK charts. The chorus is played after home goals after the goalscorer's name is read out. A cover version, sung by the squad at the time, was released as part of their FA Cup run (where they reached the final of the competition) in 1990. For the modern fan, the song is an integral part of being a Crystal Palace supporter.

Lyrics:

You say that you love me (say you love me),

All of the time (all of the time),

You say that you need me (say you need me),

You'll always be mine (always be mine).

I'm feelin' glad all over,

Yes I'm-a glad all over,

Baby I'm glad all over,

So glad you're mine.

I'll make you happy (make you happy),

You'll never be blue (never be blue),

You'll have no sorrow (have no sorrow),

'Cause I'll always be true (always be true).

And I'm feelin' glad all over,

Yes I'm-a glad all over,

Baby I'm-a glad all over,

So glad you're mine.

Other girls may try to take me away (take me away),

But you know, it's by your side I will stay, I'll stay.

Our love will last now (our love will last),

Till the end of time (end of time),

Because this love now (because this love),

Is gonna be yours and mine (yours and mine).

And I'm feelin' glad all over,

Yes I'm-a glad all over,

Baby I'm glad all over,

So glad you're mine.

Other girls may try to take me away (take me away),

But you know, it's by your side I will stay, I'll stay.

All of our lives now (all of our lives),

Till the end of time (end of time),

Because this love now (because this love),

Is only yours and mine (yours and mine).

And I'm feelin' glad all over,

Yes I'm-a glad all over,

Baby I'm-a glad all over,

So glad you're mine.

I'm so glad you're mine now,

I'm so, I'm so glad you're mine,

I'm-a so glad you're mine now,

Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa...

Eagles! Eagles!

An incredibly simple chant, but it represents a fiercely loyal fan base. The Eagles nickname, given to Palace supporters, dates back to the early 1970s when the club was managed by Malcolm Allison. Before the 1973/74 season, the club decided to change both the nickname and the kit colour. This decision was heavily influenced by Allison.

The nickname went from being The Glaziers to The Eagles and the kit went from claret and light blue to a bolder red and blue. The badge was also updated with a new eagle as the emblem.

The reason behind the adoption of the eagle was influenced by the Portuguese side Benfica, who were one of the top teams in Europe at the time, and their nickname was Águias, which translates to Eagles. Allison wanted to replicate their success and thought that having a stronger nickname for the fans to chant could help.

Lyrics:

Eagles,

Eagles,

Eagles....

(contd)

From Father to Son

The origins of Crystal Palace in its current form is a topic of debate among the supporters, with some fans claiming the club as they know it now only started in 1905, when it became professional. Others feel that the team called 'Crystal Palace' in 1861, were the spiritual genesis of the club that continued on from the 1900's. This chant certainly feels that 1861 is the true origin date of the club.

Lyrics:

From father to son,

Born in South London,

Era and era,

Since 1861

Red and Blue Army

The iconic red and dark blue colours of Crystal Palace have been synonymous with the South London club home kit for many a season. This chant references those iconic colours and sometimes includes the name of the current manager, e.g. "Neil Warnock's Red 'n' Blue Army".

Lyrics:

Red 'n' Blue Army,

Red 'n' Blue Army,

Red 'n' Blue Army,

Red 'n' Blue Army...

(contd)

We Love You, We Love You

Loyalty is the name of the game with this chant. The Palace fans show an undying passion for their football club.

Lyrics:

We love you, we love you, we love you,

And where you play we follow we follow we follow,

Cos we support the Palace, the Palace, the Palace,

And that's the way we like it we like it we like it,

Whoaaaaaaa whoaaaaaaaaa...

Wahey Hey Wilfred Zaha

A true icon of the club, Wilfred Zaha was raised on Rothesay Road, just yards away from Selhurst Park, and has gone on to become a Crystal Palace legend and is widely regarded as the best player to ever pull on the red and blue shirt. Joining the club's academy at the age of eight, he made his debut for the first team at age 17 and went on to make 458 senior appearances in red and blue. Zaha scored 90 goals, including 68 in the Premier League; was voted the club’s Player of the Season in three consecutive years; and became one of world football’s most consistently exciting forwards. It was also the Ivorian, who won the penalty in extra-time of the 2013 Championship Play-off Final, allowing Kevin Phillips to convert from the spot and triggering a new era in Palace's history in the Premier League – where the Eagles have remained ever since. Zaha’s legendary contribution to the club’s success was recently immortalized in the unveiling of a mural next to Selhurst Park, in front of his family and closest friends, and this chant will ring around the stands for many generations to come.

Lyrics:

La la la la, La la la la,

Wahey hey, Wilfried Zaha,

La la la la, La la la la,

Wahey hey, Wilfried Zaha...

Mateta's in the Room

From a player of old, to a current fan favourite in Jean Phillipe Mateta. The Frenchman was in electric form at the tail end of the 23/24 season and has endeared himself to the Crystal Palace faithful. This hysterical chant is infectiously catchy and is a modern great among the supporters, being chanted home and away, but it is especially raucous when Mateta finds himself on the scoresheet, which has been a regular occurrence since the arrival of Oliver Glasner to the dugout.

Lyrics:

Boom boom boom,

Mateta's in the room,

There ain't no striker better,

Than Jean Phillipe Mateta...

Pride of South London

Based in the London Borough of Croydon, Crystal Palace fans have always considered themselves as supporting the best club in the South of London, if not the whole world.

Lyrics:

We're the pride of South London,

South London's number 1,

You know it's true,

We're red and blue

Woaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,

Woaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,

Eoeoooooooooooooo,

Eoeoooooooooooooo,

(Repeat)

When I Was a Young Boy

Supporting Crystal Palace is a life-long commitment and is passed down through generations that preceded them.

Lyrics:

When I was a young boy,

My father said to me,

Listen here my son ur CPFC,

Here, we are,

You'll know us by our noise,

Pride of South London,

The famous Palace boys...

CPFC!

Another simple but iconic chant, based around the club's full title in an acronym form. It is regularly sung by supporters all around Selhurst Park.

Lyrics:

CPFC,

CPFC,

CPFC,

CPFC,

CPFC...

(contd)