Crystal Palace are doing a “good job” of pricing their top players out of a move away from Selhurst Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Roy Hodgson hopes to improve on last season’s bottom-half finish by holding on to the Eagles’ critical assets.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Latest

According to the MailOnline, Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi as the Blues look to replace Wesley Fofana, who has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

However, Steve Parish's Eagles have priced the 23-year-old at £60m, which has already scared off Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Chelsea co-chairman Todd Boehly could be reluctant to pay such a fee, given the club’s desire to balance the books.

And the same publication claims that Palace will demand £70m from Liverpool for the services of Cheick Doucoure.

The Mail international, once dubbed as “complete” by former Eagles manager Patrick Vieira, could be an option to replace Fabhinho and Jordan Henderson at Anfield.

And Jones claims Palace are “not willing” to sit back and allow their best players to leave this summer.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace and Doucoure?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Palace are doing a good job of trying to price their best players out of reach of the vultures. They are not willing to sit back at this moment while bigger clubs try and pluck away their best talent.

“There is already doubt about whether Zaha is finished with them for good, so if that is the case, there is reason to try and keep the side together.

“Doucoure is valued at upwards of £70m, and this comes hot on the heels of Marc Guehi being priced at £60m to scare off Spurs and Arsenal, who both showed interest in him earlier in the window. Chelsea are also looking at him as they consider a replacement for Fofana.

“It does feel like Declan Rice has changed the market now. I don’t think clubs would have stuck to big valuations as sternly in the past as they are going to now.

“We see Brighton holding out on Caicedo, Fulham doing the same with their best midfielder Palhinha, and so it makes sense Palace just stick a massive number on Doucoure now too.”

What next for Crystal Palace this summer?

With Palace aiming to keep hold of their best players, Hodgson will hope to see incomings arriving at Selhurst Park before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Eagles are set for further talks with Flamengo over a deal to bring versatile winger Matheus Franca to south London.

Reports in Brazil, value the 19-year-old at £22m, hinting that it won’t be easy to convince the South American giants to part with one of their top talents.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Palace are waiting to see whether Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha will return to Selhurst Park, having offered the 30-year-old a salary of £200,000-per-week to stay at the club, following the expiration of his previous deal last month.

And Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GMS that Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun would be a “sensational signing” for Hodgson’s side as the Eagles aim to bolster their attacking department.