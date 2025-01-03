There are reasons to both support and oppose Crystal Palace and Chelsea ahead of what promises to be a fascinating encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening (UK time).

Oliver Glasner's hosts have been difficult to beat in recent times, as their W4-D5-L2 form figures from their last 11 matches show. A point of concern for the hosts, however, would be the fact that the two games they have lost during the run in question were both at home against London-based opposition (0-2 vs Fulham on November 9, and 1-5 vs Arsenal on December 21).

Result Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline Crystal Palace 3.8 14/5 +280 The Draw 4.0 3/1 +300 Chelsea 1.98 49/50 -102

Crystal Palace’s home form has been unimpressive too: they are W2-D4-L4 at home this season, putting them only 16th in the Premier League home table. The Eagles have actually picked up more points-per-game on the road than in front of their own fans this season.

It is also significant – if perhaps unsurprising – that Palace have struggled against the division’s very best sides. Their head-to-head record in the Premier League this season against sides currently in the top six reads W0-D3-L3 (W0-D2-L2 at home).

None of which suggests Chelsea will be shoo-ins to win. Tipped as possible title contenders in early December, the Blues have suffered a dip in form that appears to have ended their slim hopes of challenging for an unlikely title triumph.

Enzo Maresca’s players have won just one of their last five Premier League fixtures (W1-D2-L2), and failed to score in their last two away games (0-0 at Everton on December 22, and 0-2 at Ipswich Town on December 30).

The main positive for Chelsea is that their away form has been generally excellent this season: they are W6-D2-L2 on the road, which is the second-best away record in the division. Their five-game away form is also good (W3-D1-L1).

Best Bet

Crystal Palace are 3.8 (14/5) to collect all three points, while Chelsea are 1.98 (49/50) and the Draw is 4.0 (3/1). As outlined above, there are very few clear patterns on either side ahead of this game: both teams head into the fixture with some factors in their favour, but there are also reasons why both teams might struggle to win.

As a result, we have no strong view on the likely outcome. Instead, we prefer to focus our attention on other markets, where there are stronger statistical trends.

Make Low Goals Your Main Selection

Looking at the goal patterns in games involving these two sides this season, together with the prices available in the Overs/Unders market, we feel that the chances of the game having a high number of goals are overestimated.

Only nine of Crystal Palace’s 19 Premier League games and just four of their 10 home matches have featured three or more goals. The same is true of 11 of Chelsea’s 19 Premier League games, and six of their 10 away games.

Given that the split of games featuring Under 2.5 Goals and Over 2.5 Goals is exactly 50-50 – i.e. 20 of 40 games involving these two sides overall, and 10 of the 20 relevant home and away games (Crystal Palace’s home matches and Chelsea’s away matches) – we’re surprised to find a real discrepancy in the Under and Over 2.5 Goals prices.

Best Bet

Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.62 (8/13), while Unders is a much bigger 2.45 (29/20). The 2.45 odds on Unders are the market’s way of saying that there is only a 41 percent chance of the game featuring no goals, one goal or two goals (i.e. Under 2.5 Goals), when the evidence suggests the chances may be bigger than that.

Under 2.5 Goals is therefore an option worth considering. A more conservative alternative would be to back Under 3 Goals at 1.85 (17/20). With this selection, you will get your stakes back (rather than losing your stakes) if the game has exactly three goals. You will win if the game has no goals, one goal, or two goals, and will lose only if the game has four or more goals.

Given that only 10 of these two sides’ 38 Premier League games so far this season have featured four or more goals, Under 3 Goals is our main pick on the match.

Top selection – Under 3 Goals (1.85)

Back Chelsea to Top the Corners Count

Another strong statistical trend is Chelsea consistently outperforming their opponents when it comes to winning corners in their away matches.

Chelsea have won more corners than the opposition in each of their last seven Premier League matches. The average number of corners per game that Chelsea have won across the seven away fixtures in question is 7.3, with their opponents averaging just 3.3 corners per game during the same sample of matches. Notably, Chelsea even outperformed Liverpool: they won five corners to Liverpool’s one when losing 2-1 at Anfield on October 20.

It is also notable that Crystal Palace have been bettered in the corners count in three of their four home games against sides currently in the top six: they equaled Arsenal’s three corners at Selhurst Park on December 21, but were outperformed on this metric by Liverpool (3 corners vs 8 corners on October 5), Newcastle United (8 corners vs 9 corners on November 30) and Manchester City (6 corners vs 8 corners on December 7).

Best Bet

In the Most Corners market, Crystal Palace are available at a best-priced 3.25 (9/4), while Chelsea are 1.67 (4/6) and the Draw is 9.0 (8/1).

Given the clear corners supremacy that Chelsea have enjoyed on the road since the start of October, coupled with the fact that Crystal Palace have generally been second-best in this market against the division’s better sides, we are happy to back Chelsea to emerge with the higher corners count at the end of 90 minutes.

Top selection – Chelsea in the Most Corners market (1.67)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 03/01/2025