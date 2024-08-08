Highlights Crystal Palace preparing for Guehi departure with potential replacements Chalobah and Lacroix identified.

Chalobah on the fringes at Chelsea while Lacroix is under 'serious consideration' with just one year left on his contract.

Palace hold concerns over Eze's future and fear that Man City will make a move, while Spurs are also interested.

Crystal Palace are planning ahead of Marc Guehi’s potential departure this summer, according to The Telegraph, who has revealed that Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix of VfL Wolfsburg are two options for Oliver Glanser and Co.

Glasner, who arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in February 2024, has enjoyed a relatively busy summer preparing for his first campaign in charge of the Selhurst Park-based outfit, but losing Guehi could complicate matters.

Related Southampton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest Want Sam Johnstone Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City are lining up a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada and Chadi Riad have all been snared by the south Londoners as they look to conclude 2024/25 in the top half of the table again after securing a 10th-placed finish last time out.

Lacroix and Chalobah Identified as Guehi Replacements

Newcastle closing in on Guehi move

Close

Newcastle-linked Guehi, who has been a terrific servant across his 111-game stint for the capital club, is close to his St James’ Park switch this summer in a deal that would be worth up to £80 million, per reports.

As a result, the Premier League outfit have been forced to dip their toes into the market for potential replacements for the Euro 2024 star and, per The Telegraph, the aforementioned duo of Lacroix and Chalobah - previously hailed as 'unbelievable by Rio Ferdinand - are being considered by Palace chiefs.

Premier League-proven Chalobah, who boasts 58 outings in the English top flight, is on the fringes of first-team proceedings at Chelsea upon Enzo Maresca’s arrival, having been snubbed from their pre-season squad.

Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Chalobah Lacroix Guehi Minutes 951 2,365 2,023 Goals/Assists 1/0 4/1 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 89.6 85.2 87.2 Tackles per game 1.2 1.7 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.9 0.7 Clearances per game 3.8 4.1 3.5 Overall rating 6.74 6.71 6.55

Lacroix, who previously worked under Glasner in Germany, is also under ‘serious consideration’ by his would-be buyers, per The Telegraph’s report. The fact that the Frenchman has just one year left on his contract could play into their hands.

According to French publication L’Eqipue, the south London-based side have entered negotiations with Lacroix’s Bundesliga employers over the potential addition.

Last term alone, the two-cap France Under-20 international racked up 2,665 minutes of action across 31 outings for Die Wolfe, including 28 in the top flight, taking his overall appearance tally for the club to 129.

Palace ‘Fearful’ of Man City Move for Eze

Alvarez’s sale provides funds for deal

Close

In terms of outgoings, Glasner and Co have already been stung by Michael Olise’s unfortunate departure to Bayern Munich, which leaves them with less firepower in attack, and next out the door could be his former partner in crime, Eberechi Eze.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the club are ‘fearful’ over the future of Eze, who notched 17 goal contributions across the 23/24 campaign. All in all, the ex-QPR youth prospect has played 124 times for his current employers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eze, in his 258-game senior career, have scored 51 goals and notched a further 30 assists.

More specifically, there are concerns from within Selhurst Park that Manchester City – who are in for a big payday on the back of Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid – now have the funds to lodge a bid for the Englishman, 26.

The south Londoners are under the assumption that Pep Guardiola will have ‘no issues’ triggering his release clause. Elsewhere, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur admire the seven-cap England international.

All statistics per WhoScored