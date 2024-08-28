Key Takeaways Crystal Palace targets Lacroix in a bid to reinforce defense post key departures.

Negotiations ongoing with Wolfsburg for the Frenchman, reflective of close ties with manager.

Interest in other key players, including Gosens, to strengthen squad for upcoming season.

Crystal Palace are edging closer to an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg for the transfer of Maxence Lacroix, Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Oliver Glasner faces uncertainty on the future of his defensive options, after Joachim Andersen was recently subject to a shock swoop from Fulham in a deal worth in the region of £30 million. The Dane's center-back partner Marc Guehi has also piqued the interest of several clubs, namely Newcastle United, following an impressive summer of performances with the England national team at Euro 2024.

It is looking increasingly likely that both first-team defenders will leave Selhurst Park this summer, and bolstering the backline in their absence remains a key priority.

Maxence Lacroix a Priority Target for Crystal Palace

Glasner is keen to reunite with the Frenchman

Lacroix's arrival at Wolfsburg in 2020 marked the start of five seasons of loyalty to the German outfit. With well over 100 appearances for the club, he has grown into a prominent figure in the first-team, and his performances have previously earned him major plaudits, with some labeling him "elite" for his skillset.

During those five years, Lacroix garnered experience working under Glasner during the Austrian's previous two-year stint at Wolfsburg, and the player also has less than 12 months remaining on his current term in Germany. It is largely for these reasons why the 24-year-old has ranked so high in Palace's list of preferred targets.

Maxence Lacroix's 2023/24 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 28 Goals 4 Tackles per 90 1.83 Clearances per 90 4.61 Aerials won per 90 2.44

With key players heading to the club's egress this summer, Glasner and his entourage are keen on ramping up efforts in their pursuit of Lacroix, and have already lodged a package worth £14 million for the Frenchman.

The offer remained below Wolfsburg's valuation of the player, but negotiations continue towards an agreement and personal terms have already been agreed between the Eagles and the Belgian defender.

The fees from Andersen's departure, potentially alongside the lofty earnings from Marc Guehi's sale, could finance Palace's search for center-back reinforcements, and while a transfer for Lacroix remains the closest to its conclusion, there may be weaving room to accommodate further signings after the France-born man.

Tomas Araujo of Benfica and Odilon Kossounou of Bayer Leverkusen are other names that been linked with a move to the Premier League outlet recently, with a £38million offer tabled for the latter.

Romano: Palace are 'Still Working' on Lacroix Transfer

Personal terms already agreed

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that talks for Lacroix's transfer to Crystal Palace were still ongoing, despite the opening bid being insufficient to convince the player's employers. He said:

"I think Lacroix is the closest in this moment, because they have an agreement with the player on the contract. "They already made the first bid to Wolfsburg, still not enough to convince the club. It was around £12m, plus add-ons, but still no agreement club-to-club. "But Palace are still working on this one. He's the favourite option for the manager. Glasner believes that Lacroix is the perfect option for them."

Crystal Palace Weigh Up Move for Robin Gosens

The German is another player on Glasner's shortlist

Glasner has looked to reinforce in the wider areas of the pitch, and he has earmarked Union Berlin wing-back, Robin Gosens as a potential solution. The 30-year-old is another player who shared time with the Austrian tactician in the Bundesliga, and the player could be a seamless fit into the left-hand side of Glasner's tactical setup.

However, Palace face competition from Serie A firm, Torino, for Gosens' signature, who have already had an initial bid rejected by Union Berlin. Nonetheless, the south London club are yet to rule out an eleventh hour move for the international before the transfer window slams shut.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com