Crystal Palace hope to seal the signing of Juventus defender Tiago Djalo before deadline day as they look to replace Trevoh Chalobah, according to The Daily Mail.

The Eagles were handed a setback earlier this month when Chelsea opted to recall Chalobah from his loan spell at Selhurst Park. The English centre-back was a regular under Oliver Glasner after being frozen out at Stamford Bridge, but Enzo Maresca wanted him back in West London.

Things went from bad to worse for Palace three days ago when Moroccan centre-back Chadi Riad suffered a suspected ACL injury, placing even more pressure on the club to strengthen Glasner's defence before the window shuts on February 3. His side sit 13th and have shipped 30 goals in 23 Premier League games.

Crystal Palace Work On Deal For Djalo

The Eagles Are Eyeing The Juve Centre-Back But A Deal Has One Hurdle

Palace are hoping to finalise a deal for Djalo before the window closes, but they require the Portuguese defender to cut his loan short at FC Porto, but he hasn't been a regular at the Estadio da Luz. The 24-year-old has made 12 appearances, and just five of those have come in Liga Portugal.

Tiago Djalo Stats (Liga Portugal 2024-25) Appearances 5 Goals 1 Assists 0 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions per game 0.6 Tackles per game 1.4 Possession won 0.2 Balls recovered per game 3.6 Clearances per game 3.6 Ground duels won 2.4 (60%) Aerial duels won 0.4 (25%)

Djalo is a pacey centre-back who can play across the backline, which could be a vital asset for Glasner at Selhurst Park. He joined Porto on loan last summer after he spent just six months at Juve, making one appearance for the senior team at the Allianz Stadium. He's become somewhat of a journeyman, starting at Sporting CP before joining AC Milan but never featuring for the Rossoneri's first team and headed to LOSC Lille in 2019 before a move to the Old Lady in January 2024.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig described Djalo as a 'complete' and 'dominant' centre-back who plays similarly to former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. This glowing assessment came during his teenage years and Palace may feel he can hit peak performance at Selhurst Park.

A new defender wasn't the South Londoners' priority coming into the window, with a new attacker and left wing-back their aim. Young English winger Romain Esse arrived from Milwall in a £14.5 million deal, but Chalobah's departure and Chadi's injury have put the recruitment team's focus on securing the late capture of a centre-back.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 31/01/2025.

