Crystal Palace are completing the final paperwork on a deal to sign Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell on loan, suggesting a move will be completed before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

On Sunday evening, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Palace had reached an agreement with the Blues to sign Chilwell on loan for the remainder of the campaign, while GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed earlier today that the England international had completed his medical.

And it now appears an announcement could be imminent, with The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel telling his followers on X that Palace are in the final stages of the paperwork:

"Crystal Palace completing final paperwork ahead of confirming Ben Chilwell's loan move from Chelsea. Straight loan with no option or obligation to buy. No other incomings expected at Selhurst Park tonight."

Chilwell has been brought in to help boost Palace's defensive ranks for the remainder of the season, having lost Trevoh Chalobah earlier in the window. Chelsea recalled the centre-back due to an injury crisis at Stamford Bridge, leaving Palace light on numbers.

Chilwell has been a regular for the Three Lions throughout his career, and even made two appearances for England throughout 2024 despite losing his place in Chelsea's first team this season.

He has been reduced to just 45 minutes of senior football under Enzo Maresca, coming in the form of an EFL Cup clash against Barrow. But when fit and in form, Chilwell can rival most left-backs in Europe for offensive impact.

If Oliver Glasner can get him playing to his best, this Palace deal will represent a real coup.