Crystal Palace are considering recalling Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from his loan spell at Sheffield United to bolster Oliver Glasner’s frontline in the January transfer window, former scout Mick Brown has revealed.

The right-sided attacking role has been an area of concern for the Eagles since Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich, and the Eagles are now reportedly assessing their options ahead of the market reopening.

Rak-Sakyi joined Sheffield United on loan during the summer transfer window, but Palace included a break clause in the deal and are now weighing up whether to call the 22-year-old back.

According to Brown, Palace have been monitoring Rak-Sakyi’s performances this season and are considering his early return to Selhurst Park:

“Crystal Palace have been monitoring him closely. He was sent to Sheffield United because he wasn’t going to be playing every week at Selhurst Park, and that’s still the case now. “But Palace have had issues in his position, they’ve tried several players there and none of them have pulled up any trees so far. “There’s been some consideration about whether they should recall him. They inserted that option to recall him for a reason – that was something they insisted on in the deal. “As things stand, I’d expect him to stay at Sheffield United for the rest of the season. He won’t play regular football at Palace like he will on loan even if they think he could make an impact in that position.”

Rak-Sakyi, labelled as 'impressive', has already made 12 appearances under Chris Wilder this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

It remains to be seen if Palace will trigger the break clause in their agreement, having finally secured their first win of the Premier League season on Sunday, beating Tottenham 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are the joint-lowest scoring team in the division this season, with just six goals in their opening nine matches, on par with 20th-placed Southampton.

Palace were active in the transfer market after Olise’s move to Germany, adding fresh attacking options including Eddie Nketiah, Daichi Kamada, and Ismaila Sarr.

However, the investments have yet to yield any return in the Premier League, with the trio still to register a goal contribution under Glasner this term, as Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the charts with three goals so far.

After their EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday, the Eagles will be hoping to maintain their winning form in the league when they welcome Fulham to Selhurst Park at the weekend.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's Sheffield United Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 11 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.1 Expected assisted goals 1.7 Minutes played 540

