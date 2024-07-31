Highlights Crystal Palace value Marc Guehi highly due to interest from top clubs, potentially leading to a new contract.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool have shown interest in Guehi, with Liverpool seemingly the most likely destination.

Guehi's market value is comparable to other high-priced defenders like Harry Maguire, influencing Palace's stance on negotiations and a potential new deal.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has been the subject of one of the transfer sagas of the summer, after picking up vast interest from some of England's top sides, but Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles have given him a lucrative price tag and he could even sign a new contract at Selhurst Park.

The central defender joined the south Londoners three years ago from Chelsea after two seasons in the Championship on loan at Swansea City, and he immediately stepped into their backline with a series of strong performances by missing just three Premier League games across two seasons.

Whilst that took a slight dip with injury this season, Guehi has been a consistent performer and that has seen clubs take an interest during the summer transfer window.

Guehi Has Been On Other Clubs' Radars

His superb performances have interested many top sides

Guehi has been linked with various clubs over the summer months, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal all in the hat for his signature - though no club has plumped to make a move.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 12th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 =7th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 6.55 13th

With Manchester United signing Leny Yoro and making their intentions to sign one of Matthijs de Ligt or Jarrad Branthwaite clear, alongside the Gunners signing Riccardo Calafiori, it has massively shortened the queue for Guehi's signature and, as a result, Liverpool seem the only genuine option for a move.

Bridge: Eagles Could Offer Guehi New Deal

South Londoners could strengthen position with fresh terms

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge stated that Guehi's value is now in the bracket of other defenders who have gone for huge money in the market, such as Wesley Fofana, Josko Gvardiol and Harry Maguire - and if clubs don't match Palace's valuation, they could look to offer him a new contract. The Sky Sports reporter said:

"I certainly think Marc Guehi's performances at Euro 2024 are going to make Crystal Palace take a hard look at who else has gone for big fees in terms of defenders. "It has certainly strengthened their position, and maybe they would like to potentially sit down with him and look at his contract. He is a very level-headed lad who has been a great signing for Palace. "They've taken a risk, and they've recruited ever so well. They will eventually reap the benefits of that."

Palace Will Look to Veto Exits for Their Stars

Capital club on the cusp of something special

Guehi starred for England at Euro 2024, despite there being vast uncertainty over whether Maguire's replacement could step up to the task for the Three Lions. Arguably one of the better defenders at the tournament, Guehi was a huge reason for England's journey to the final with his committed, composed displays - that allowed for the foundations in which attacking stars could find a way through.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has played in 17 games for England.

Having already been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park before the summer, Guehi has certainly earned his plaudits after a superb summer under then-England boss Gareth Southgate - and Glasner will be keen to keep him having already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer.

Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton are two more players who have picked up interest from other clubs throughout the window, and reports that Aston Villa are interested in star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta mean that Palace fans will be watching the transfer market with bated breath, vying for every second to tick down as they risk losing the spine of an extremely talented side.

