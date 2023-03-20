Crystal Palace are progressing their push to appoint Roy Hodgson as Patrick Vieira’s replacement at Selhurst Park.

It is understood Hodgson, 75, continues to discuss the precise terms of a contract with the Eagles but it seems increasingly likely he will agree to become manager until the end of the season.

If things go well in the next 24 hours, an announcement could even come by Wednesday, sources suggest.

How much trouble are Crystal Palace in?

Palace are 12th in the Premier League yet only three points clear of the relegation zone. They have won six matches all season but their next six matches, following the international break, will see them take on teams in a similar scrap.

Hodgson is one of the most experienced managers in the game, having first become a boss back in 1976 at Swedish club Halmstads. He has managed the Eagles before, taking over at in 2017 and he only left in May 2021.

The club have not moved on as hoped under Vieira, who lost his job last week. His profile in the game was a key reason in his appointment at Palace and it is understood there are figures in the set-up that would like another glamour-name manager to come in.

But that could now be put off until the summer so that the club can make absolutely sure of their top-flight status.

What will Hodgson do to keep Crystal Palace up?

Hodgson failed to save Watford from the drop last season and had no real intention to get back involved again, but a short term job like this one is likely to suit him on the right terms.

Vieira was a popular character at Palace generally but he was not as hands-on on the training field as Hodgson will be. The former England manager has a reputation for producing well-drilled teams that are hard to beat.

In his spell at Palace he also saw Wilfried Zaha as the special factor that would decide games. He would be expected to replicate such, by keeping things tight and hoping narrow wins are enough to keep Palace in the division.

Palace were swept aside 4-1 by Arsenal at the weekend. They have lost four in a row and have not won a match this calendar year.

The club is likely to undergo a pretty major overhaul in the summer as the need for sweeping changes to the playing staff was already being looked at - but now they will have to find a new long-term manager too.