Crystal Palace could now keep Roy Hodgson at the club next season "in some capacity", journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Hodgson returned as manager earlier this year amid relegation concerns and looks to have guided Crystal Palace to safety this season.

Crystal Palace manager news - Roy Hodgson

As per a report from Austrian outlet Kurier, Crystal Palace have set their eyes on the out-of-work Adi Hütter as the club's next permanent manager.

It comes just weeks after Hodgson was appointed on a short-term contract until the end of the campaign, following the sacking of Patrick Vieira in mid-March.

However, should reports be believed, Crystal Palace have already lined up Hodgson's successor, with ex-Eintracht Frankfurt and Red Bull Salzburg boss Hütter tipped to take over.

Hütter has been out of work since last year, when the Austrian-born coach was relieved of his duties as Borussia Mönchengladbach manager following a disappointing spell in charge.

Despite his latest struggles in the dugout, Hütter has experienced some success in European football, most notably leading Eintracht to the Europa League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Chelsea in 2019.

His exploits that season led to Hütter being named Bild's German coach of the year, finishing the season with 42% of the vote (via Bild).

However, even if Hütter does take to the Crystal Palace dugout this season, there are suggestions that he could be forced to work alongside Hodgson too.

What has Dean Jones said about Hodgson's Crystal Palace future?

When asked about what's next for Hodgson at Crystal Palace, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't be surprised if the 75-year-old stayed on in some capacity.

On Hodgson's future, Jones said: "I'm not sure as a manager, but I could see Roy continuing. As far as I know though, that has never been the plan. I guess a lot would depend on what Palace actually want from next season.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they did want Hodgson involved in some capacity, even if it was some sort of advisory role of Crystal Palace. I mean, does he even want the job full-time? I'd be surprised if he did.”

Has Hodgson earned another chance at Crystal Palace?

Despite managing 21 different clubs and countries throughout his almost five-decade-long career as coach, Hodgson has become synonymous with Crystal Palace in recent years.

A south-London boy himself, Hodgson has taken charge of over 160 matches across his two spells with Crystal Palace so far (Transfermarkt).

His most recent stint has seen the experienced manager guide the Eagles away from what looked like being relegation back to the Championship, to now most likely finishing the campaign in the comfort of mid-table.

Ahead of the weekend fixtures, Hodgson boasted an impressive record of four matches unbeaten from his first five back in the Premier League, with it looking like Crystal Palace will end the campaign feeling glad all over about another season in the top flight.