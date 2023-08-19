Crystal Palace could be in for a busy end to the transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones provides some insight into potential deals for Michael Olise and Wilfried Gnonto, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Incomings and outgoings are still expected at Selhurst Park this summer.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Latest

Olise has been the major talking point on the lips of Palace fans over the last few days.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea had activated the £35m release clause in his contract, with the youngster now able to discuss personal terms at Stamford Bridge.

However, Palace chairman Steve Parish later announced that Olise had signed a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Replacing Wilfried Zaha and Olise in the same window certainly wouldn’t have been easy, especially when you consider the former left on a free transfer.

One player who could be eyed to bolster Palace’s attacking options is Leeds United’s Gnonto.

Back in June, The Mirror claimed that Palace had Gnonto as one of their top targets to replace Zaha, but his situation may have changed slightly now.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gnonto is now trying to push for a move to Everton.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Olise and Gnonto’s potential arrival.

What has Jones said about Palace, Olise, and Gnonto?

Jones has suggested that Palace were ‘rattled’ by Chelsea for the way they’ve handled their approach for Olise.

The journalist adds that Gnonto could prefer a move to Palace rather than Everton this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The Olise situation had really rattled Palace and they were trying to stick up for themselves as they and other clubs of that size feel that sometimes it becomes a bit impossible to compete in the market at the best of times, as they fight to keep their best assets.

“I do admire Palace’s stance for looking into the tapping up stuff - they genuinely feel this has been out of hand compared to other pursuits.

“I know there is this narrative that ‘everyone gets tapped up these days’ but I have heard a version of what happened here and if it’s true then I do understand why Palace are annoyed.

“Gnonto is still looking for a new club and I think he would feel more comfortable going to Crystal Palace than Everton in terms of long-term Premier League status so that could become one to look out for.

“He has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur but there’s not much in it and it’s still Everton most keen. In a similar way there are players like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Demarai Gray that are looking for new clubs, both have been pursued by Fulham, and I think Palace will at least be exploring those avenues."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Crystal Palace?

As Jones alluded to, Palace were considering formally reporting Chelsea to the relevant authorities for making an ‘illegal approach’, as per the MailOnline.

The Eagles have now got what they wanted, with Olise tied down to a long-term deal, but they will still need to find that Zaha replacement.

If Gnonto is available, it could be a smart move, considering he can play in multiple different positions.