Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in securing the signature of West Ham United forward Danny Ings, but Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has explained to GIVEMESPORT why a deal could be difficult to get over the line in the January transfer window.

Ings has found regular game time hard to come by this season, even with injuries to some of West Ham's forwards. With Michail Antonio spending time on the treatment table, Jarrod Bowen has often been utilised in an unfamiliar centre-forward role ahead of Ings, who has drastically fallen down the pecking order under David Moyes.

In ordinary circumstances, a January departure would have been likely for Ings as he searches for first-team football in the latter stages of his career. However, injuries to Bowen and Antonio could hamper Palace's potential pursuit of the English striker, with Moyes needing as many options as possible in attack for the foreseeable future.

Roy Hodgson wants a striker in January

According to Football Insider, Palace could look to bring in a new striker, with the Eagles desperate to find a top-level centre-forward capable of scoring regularly in the Premier League. However, the report claims that a summer move could be more likely, with the capital club unwilling to pay over the odds during the January transfer window. Despite that, it’s understood that Palace could make a move for West Ham striker Ings before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Danny Ings' senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Burnley 130 43 14 11 0 Southampton 100 46 10 5 0 Aston Villa 52 14 8 7 0 West Ham United 40 3 2 2 0 Bournemouth 30 8 3 4 0 Liverpool 25 4 1 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt - as of 11/01/2024

Before injuries to some of West Ham’s forwards, it was suggested that Ings would be allowed to depart during the January transfer window. The former Southampton striker has struggled to even get minutes in England’s top flight, never mind be named in the starting XI. The Eagles do have alternatives, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that Palace’s interest in Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is genuine. However, that could also be a difficult deal to get over the line, with the Gunners considering him part of their plans.

Although Odsonne Edouard leads the way for Palace in terms of goals in the Premier League this season, the French striker has found the back of the net just twice since the middle of September. Michael Olise is in second with five goals, but the former Reading man is currently out injured, while midfielder Eberechi Eze has struck three times in third. It’s clear to see why Roy Hodgson might consider signing a striker a priority before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Michael Bridge – Palace want to be kept aware of Ings

Bridge has suggested that Palace are among a number of clubs who want to be kept aware of Ings’ situation at West Ham, hinting that they could make a move if he becomes available. The Sky Sports reporter adds that as it stands, he doesn’t see a transfer being feasible due to West Ham’s injury crisis in attack, but Ings, who has been previously labelled as 'outstanding', does want to stay in the Premier League if he does depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said…

"I think Palace, like a couple of clubs, have been asked to be kept aware of his situation at West Ham. But I think if we look at it at the moment, we see West Ham's potential injury situation, I'm not too sure whether that's a goer at the moment. Because there has been talk about Southampton liking Danny Ings as well, but we understand he wants to remain in the Premier League if he does leave West Ham. Wolves have been mentioned as well."

Palace also want a midfielder

It could be a busy couple of weeks for the Eagles with Hodgson and his recruitment team potentially looking to strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch before the window closes. Journalist Dean Jones recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Palace definitely want to sign a midfielder in the winter.

Despite the capital club likely to face hefty competition to secure his signature, David Ornstein has claimed that the Eagles are interested in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. With Cheick Doucoure possibly out for a large portion of the second half of the campaign, bringing in a player on a temporary deal could be a smart move.