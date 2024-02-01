Highlights Crystal Palace will not be signing Maxwel Cornet from West Ham as he has been included in their matchday squad.

West Ham's team selection indicates who will be staying and leaving before the transfer deadline.

Ed Aarons has now ruled out a move for Cornet after David Moyes included him on West Ham's bench.

Crystal Palace will not be signing West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet on deadline day after David Moyes included the 27-year-old in his matchday squad to face Bournemouth in the Premier League, according to journalist Ed Aarons.

A number of players have been linked with leaving the Irons before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline and it appears Moyes' team selection has provided a definitive answer on who's staying and who's going.

Cornet set to stay at the London Stadium

Earlier on deadline day, Aarons reported that Palace had agreed terms to sign the Ivory Coast international on loan from the Hammers. However, the deal hinged on West Ham being able to sign a replacement and it appears they have given up on that idea heading to the 11pm cutoff.

West Ham's situation has been complicated by the fact they play in the Premier League on deadline day evening against Bournemouth, meaning decisions on players would realistically need to be made before kickoff to keep any departing personnel available to complete medicals and paperwork.

Tellingly then, while Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma - set to join Real Betis and Lyon respectively - haven't been included in Moyes' side, Cornet has made the bench. That has lead Aarons to rule out a late transfer, telling his followers on X: "Cornet on bench for West Ham so this isn't happening."

Cornet can still come good for Hammers

West Ham are still waiting to see the best of Cornet following his move from Burnley two summers ago. During his only season at Turf Moor, the 27-year-old produced nine goals in just 21 starts for the Clarets despite them suffering relegation to the Championship and looked capable of playing at a much higher level.

But he suffered a long-term injury during the start of his West Ham career and just hasn't recovered from that point. Cornet has only made three Premier League starts for the east London club and his impact has been virtually non-existent compared to what he produced for Burnley.

Considering Cornet has been used in more defensive capacities throughout his career, he seemed a great fit for Moyes' industrious and disciplined style of football, offering plenty of protection for his full-back. That's perhaps why West Ham haven't actively pushed to move him on and were only considering it if they could sign a direct replacement.

Cornet's mixture of goalscoring prowess, athleticism and experience in defensive positions shows he could still prove to be a valuable player for West Ham. But something between now and the end of the season needs to click into gear, or rumours of a move away will almost definitely re-emerge during the summer transfer window.

For now though, Cornet has the best part of four months to try and make an impact at West Ham.

Crystal Palace need more firepower

Crystal Palace have sealed perhaps the most significant deal of deadline day with a confirmed swoop for Blackburn Rovers' midfield prodigy Adam Wharton. But Cornet is a different kind of player - one who would offer Palace more in attack and provide an alternative to Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, who have both struggled with injury of late.

More than anything, the Eagles need to find a way to excite the fans. They've been more than vocal with their disillusion towards Steve Parish and Roy Hodgson and while relegation still seems unlikely, Palace clearly need a more positive end to the season.

Cornet could've helped to provide that through both his output and style of play - it remains to be seen if Palace will move for an alternative before the deadline.