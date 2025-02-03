AC Milan have turned down an enquiry from Crystal Palace to sign centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

Palace are known to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge informed GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles were considering a deal for centre-back Tiago Djalo, although any move would be complicated by the fact the Juventus defender is already on loan at FC Porto.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is also said to be personally keen on signing Pavlovic from Milan, although that deal no longer appears to be on the cards after The Daily Mail's Mokbel told his followers on X:

"AC Milan have turned down an enquiry from Crystal Palace for centre back Strahinja Pavlovic. Deal off as it stands."

Palace do seem set to get one defensive signing through the door, at least. Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has completed a medical at Selhurst Park ahead of a six-month loan move.

Palace's interest in defensive signing comes after Chelsea recalled on-loan centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, who had formed part of the Eagles' regular back three during the first half of the season.

It remains to be seen whether the south London club will continue to search for an outright centre-back or settle for using Chilwell, a left-back first and foremost, in a less traditional capacity. Current left-back Tyrick Mitchell is another option to play as part of the back three.

Chelsea are expected to continue covering part of Chilwell's wages, with the defender on a £200k per week contract at Stamford Bridge.