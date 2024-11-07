Crystal Palace are concerned at the nature of which summer signing Eddie Nketiah has picked up a new hamstring injury as it seems to have happened in external training sessions, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

The former Arsenal striker, who moved to Selhurst Park in a deal worth £30m in the summer window, has struggled to hit the ground running so far this season and has netted just one goal in all competitions for the Eagles as Oliver Glasner has endured a difficult start to the campaign.

But the 25-year-old is now set to miss the upcoming Premier League clash with Fulham after sustaining a hamstring injury, and that has led to big concerns behind the scenes at Crystal Palace because of how it has come about.

According to the Daily Mail, Nketiah suffered the injury while away from the club and the belief is that he may have been having a session with a personal trainer outside of the club's training schedules, which may have resulted in overworking the muscle and causing the problem.

Palace are hopeful the injury will not be serious and he will be able to return immediately after the upcoming international break later this month, but there is no definitive timeline yet.

The club are said to be "deeply concerned" at this possibility as similar issues could see their squad become short of options, and with the club already in a peculiar position after their slow start it could jeopardise the team's Premier League status.

Glasner has seen his position come under scrutiny with a host of stars underperforming this season, including star midfielder Adam Wharton and star attackers Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Eze himself has recently suffered a hamstring injury and will be missing until after the international break, so with Nketiah now ruled out of the weekend game it's a chance for Mateta to find his form again and for fellow summer arrival Ismaila Sarr to finally find some form and make an impact on the side as they look to move away from the relegation zone.