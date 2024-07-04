Highlights Emile Smith Rowe may leave Arsenal for Crystal Palace due to limited game time.

Arsenal could be set to wave goodbye to one of their youth academy stars in Emile Smith Rowe in the summer, with the Hale End graduate on the peripherals of the squad - and Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the three-time England cap could be on his way to Crystal Palace, with the Eagles showing 'definite interest' in his signing.

Smith Rowe burst onto the scene under Mikel Arteta in the 2020/21 season, and became an important part of the squad that finished fifth the following season; but injuries derailed his progress, and with just 25 Premier League appearances from a possible 76, there may be a need for game time elsewhere with Palace floated as an option.

Emile Smith Rowe 'Interests' Crystal Palace

The midfielder has been on the peripherals of the squad

Reports earlier in the season had linked Smith Rowe with Fulham primarily, with the Cottagers only willing to go up to £30million for his services despite Arsenal wanting at least £10million more; whilst Aston Villa could still reignite their interest in the star after being interested in his services at the start of Unai Emery's tenure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emile Smith Rowe has made three England appearances, scoring against San Marino in November 2021

Palace have been floated as a potential option, but have never seemed to lead the race for his signature. However, with developments over the summer potentially changing the landscape of their midfield, that could change in the coming weeks.

Sheth: Smith Rowe Won't Get Back Into Arsenal's Team

Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira are keeping him out

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth revealed that Palace, alongside Fulham, have shown 'definite' interest in securing Smith Rowe's signature after he lost his way at the Emirates Stadium due to injury woes. He said:

"Emile Smith Rowe could be one to watch as well. A couple of clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace are definitely interested in Emile Smith Rowe. "I know Mikel Arteta has always talked him up, but he's just had a few injury problems at the wrong time for Arsenal, and has seen other players come in. "Effectively, he's not going to be able to get back into the team on a regular basis."

Mikel Arteta, despite rarely giving Smith Rowe an opportunity, has been full of praise for the English star, calling him a 'beautiful footballer'...

"That he went for it, that he was free, he was flowing, he was moving, he was participating, his body language was good – he’s just a beautiful footballer to watch."

Smith Rowe Would be an Ideal Olise Replacement

The Englishman has experience in top competitions

With Olise set to depart Selhurst Park in the summer, having reportedly begun his medical at the German club, it begs the question as to who the Eagles will sign in the summer - and Smith Rowe would be a superb way to start their rebuild with the £60million garnered for the Frenchman.

Michael Olise's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 1,277 18th Goals 10 3rd Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.1 2nd Shots Per Game 3 2nd Match rating 7.61 1st

Whilst Eberechi Eze features behind the striker regularly, Smith Rowe could be the ideal man to come into that role with Eze heading out to the left; and with the money left over, Palace could sign a right-winger replacement for Olise. Matheus Franca is a strong candidate to head into that role if Palace don't sign anyone, alongside the likes of Daichi Kamada who could also feature across the midfield three under Glasner.

There are exciting times at Selhurst Park at the moment, having an incredbly strong squad that includes the likes of Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta to name but a few - and if they can replace Olise adequately alongside bedding in their new signings, it could be a season to remember in south London if they hit the ground running at the start of the season, with European football certainly not out of the question.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-07-24.