Crystal Palace sources are concerned about the price tag to sign a Wilfried Zaha replacement at Selhurst Park this summer, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

Roy Hodgson hopes to bolster his Eagles squad in the remaining weeks of the transfer window to improve on last season’s 11th-placed Premier League finish.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Latest

The main story of the summer at Crystal Palace has been focused on outgoings as the Eagles look to recover from the departure of a club legend.

Earlier this week, Zaha confirmed he would leave Selhurst Park following the expiration of his contract last month, signing for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Chairman Steve Parish has dubbed the 30-year-old the south London outfit’s “greatest player” when paying tribute to the Ivory Coast winger, who bagged 90 goals and registered 76 assists in 458 Palace appearances.

“Wilfried Zaha leaves the club having been our best and most influential player. As much as we would have loved him to stay, after long discussions, it became clear he wanted a different challenge, to experience something new and somewhere different before the end of his career, and I think that’s something we can all understand,” said Parish (via Palace’s official club website).

Palace have targeted Everton and Jamaica winger Demarai Gray, who could be available for transfer this summer as a replacement for Zaha.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees will accept offers for the 27-year-old, who arrived at Goodison for a fee of £1.7m from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace hold a ‘strong interest’ in Gray, who could be available for a fee of £12m.

But HLTCO has claimed that sources inside Palace are concerned about the figure placed on Gray’s head, though states this is the price to pay for Premier League-proven talent in 2023.

What has HLTCO said about Crystal Palace and Gray?

Speaking about Gray, HLTCO told GIVEMESPORT: “There's been plenty of speculation about how much money it would take to land him from Everton.

“People are saying from inside Palace that it’s too much or that we are better off looking elsewhere. But I think, in 2023, if you've got a Premier League-proven attacking talent, then £10m-£12m is pretty much the minimum you will be looking to part with.

“I wouldn't be against it. But at the same time, other names have cropped up over the last couple of weeks that are potentially better value for money and still have that Premier League pedigree attached to them.”

Who else could Crystal Palace sign this summer?

Gray, once dubbed “unbelievable” by Rio Ferdinand, is one of several names that front Crystal Palace’s transfer shortlist this summer.

Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles are still interested in signing Flamengo attacker Matheus Franca, despite competition from London rivals Chelsea.

Torcedores claim that Palace had an offer worth £34.6m accepted for the Brazilian teenager’s services, though further developments have gone quiet.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GMS that the south London outfit should avoid signing Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams.

That comes after reports emerged claiming Palace had enquired about securing his services during the remaining weeks of the transfer window.