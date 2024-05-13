Highlights Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is determined to keep Dougie Freedman at the club.

Newcastle want to bring Freedman to St James' Park as their new sporting director.

Reports previously have suggested that Newcastle are close to finalising a deal for Freedman.

Crystal Palace are doing 'everything' to persuade sporting director Dougie Freedman to stay at the club amid growing interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Following the departure of Dan Ashworth, Newcastle are keen to secure the services of Freedman, according to Ed Aarons posting on X.

Former Scotland international Freedman had two spells as a player at Selhurst Park and was appointed as manager of the club at the start of 2011 before departing for Bolton the following year.

In 2017 he returned to South London as the club's sporting director and has been influential in managerial recruitment, player signings, and contract negotiations ever since.

Freedman has an Impressive CV

With players such as Marc Guehi and Michael Olise signed permanently on his watch and loan deals for the likes of Conor Gallagher were secured, it's clear to see that his talents will be coveted by many clubs.

Sky Sports News recently reported that Newcastle were in 'advanced talks' with Freedman over joining the club, but this latest update suggests Palace are not going to let him go easily.

Aarons reports that Palace chairman Steve Parish is doing all he can to retain his services.

Freedman is not the only candidate sought after by Newcastle however, as SSN also reported:

'The club have undergone an exhaustive process and spoken to a number of candidates. It is thought they are now close to an appointment. 'Freedman is currently Crystal Palace sporting director, while Spors is the global sporting director at 777 group. 'Newcastle placed their former sporting director Dan Ashworth on gardening leave in February with Manchester United continuing to discuss compensation ahead of a potential appointment. 'Freedman is the marginal favourite but Spors is also admired and has more experience and a proven track record in the European market.'

Current Newcastle director Ashworth is on gardening leave after an approach by Manchester United, with Sky Sports further reporting that a fee of up to £10m in compensation may be required to allow the deal to go through.

Freedman Deal Had Been Reported as 'Done'

Some stories suggested it has all been agreed

Some outlets are reporting that a deal to take Freedman to Newcastle is all but completed and that a full agreement is close to being finalised.

Football Insider even went as far as saying that the 49-year-old could be announced 'in days' for the role in what would clearly be an exciting appointment for the PIF-owned club.