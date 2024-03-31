Highlights Sporting director Dougie Freedman is crucial in Palace's transfer strategy, focusing on young talents for low fees and high sell-on values.

Freedman's impressive work has caught the attention of Manchester United.

March Guehi is also gaining interest from top clubs, including Man Utd, as he proves himself as a top defender in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman will play a crucial role in helping Oliver Glasner build his squad ahead of the new season, with Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge telling GIVEMESPORT that he contacts all around the world.

The Eagles have had plenty of success in the transfer market over the last few years with signing young talent being their priority. The capital club look to bring in players for a low fee with a high sell-on value, often giving a chance to youngsters who are plying their trade in lesser leagues. Although the supporters will be disappointed to see some of their stars depart in the summer transfer window, it appears to be the model Palace are going for.

Keeping hold of Freedman will be pivotal for the future of the Eagles, and his impressive work at Selhurst Park has started to turn the heads of other clubs. With an exciting manager in Glasner arriving earlier this year, Palace now have the right foundations for a strong upcoming transfer window, if they can convince Freedman to stick around.

Freedman has Done an Impressive Job at Palace

As per The Guardian, Freedman has earned plenty of plaudits during his time at Palace for identifying young talent, playing a role in bringing Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, and Michael Olise to the club. More recently, the Eagles secured the signatures of Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca, two young stars who are now getting the chance to play in England's top flight regularly.

Freedman is now starting to attract interest due to the work he's done at Palace, and according to Miguel Delaney from The Independent, INEOS have identified the 49-year-old as their top target to become their new head of recruitment at Old Trafford. The report claims that Palace's stance has generally been to not stand in people's way if they want to further their career.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on March 19th, journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed that United were yet to approach Palace regarding Freedman, but he is someone that United admire and Sir Alex Ferguson likes in particular. The respected reporter adds that their focus for now is to bring in Jason Wilcox and Dan Ashworth, so the Eagles might be hoping it goes quiet on Freedman.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has been full of praise for Freedman since his involvement with the club, and speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, he labelled the 49-year-old a 'brilliant guy'...

“He’s a brilliant guy. He was the second manager I had at the club. He was instrumental in us getting promoted."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dougie Freedman made 317 appearances for Crystal Palace as a player, scoring 85 goals and providing six assists.

Bridge has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Freedman has contacts all around the world, and coupled with Glasner who knows the Bundesliga market, the club are in a good position. The Sky Sports reporter adds that it will be interesting to see where Palace go in the summer transfer window, and it's a wait-and-see situation with who could leave the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said...

"I think they've now got a very good coach who's going to know the Bundesliga market, you've got Dougie Freeman who's got contacts all around the world. So I think it will be interesting to see how Palace go in the summer. Marc Guehi is probably a player they will be really keen to keep hold of. Another player with a clause. A player who I'd expect to go to the Euros. I think it's a bit of a wait-and-see on Crystal Palace in terms of who comes out."

Marc Guehi Attracting Interest From Man Utd

After signing for the Eagles from Chelsea, Guehi has gone on to become one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. The 23-year-old is a regular for both club and country, and his performances have turned the heads of clubs from around Europe. According to The Telegraph, Palace are already preparing a shortlist of defenders to replace the England international.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Guehi, alongside Olise, has been identified as a potential target for Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are likely to be in the market for young talents under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with Guehi and Olise fitting that profile.

